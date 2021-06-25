• Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has joined her ex-lover Okyeame Kwame on stage at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

• Okyeame was performing on stage when McBrown, who had been dancing in the audience, danced to meet him

• The gesture got others in the audience clapping and cheering her on

Nana Ama McBrown has got invited guests at the 2021 VGMA clapping and cheering her on when she decided to join rapper Okyeame Kwame on stage.

Okyeame Kwame was performing some of his old songs, and McBrown had been on her feet dancing at where she sat.

However, moved by the performance, she started dancing away from her seat and before one could realise it, she climbed the stage to join her ex-lover.

McBrown and Okyeame Kwame on stage. Photo credit: YEN.com.gh

Love affair

Okyeame Kwame is known to have dated McBrown for many years in the early 90s before they went their separate ways.

The two are currently married to their respective partners, and all indications point that they are still good friends.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame was full of praise for McBrown when she jammed to his most current song, Yeeko.

Okyeame himself shared the video of McBrown dancing to his song on his Instagram page and commented that: "Money is sweet".

The comments came because McBrown flaunted her huge mansion while dancing to the song.

