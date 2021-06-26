The VGMA 2020 Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, has been spotted in a video at VGMA 2021

Kuami Eugene made a breathtaking comment in the video when he indicated that he did not come to play

Some Ghanaians, including music promoter, Sadik Assah, are expecting Kuami to win the Artiste of the Year once more

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Kuami Eugene, the winner of the Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2020, has been spotted in a video at the current event, VGMA 2021.

The video that was shared by ZionFelixDotCom on Instagram saw Kuami Eugine neatly dressed as he sat calmly and looked straight into the recorder's camera.

Some Ghanaians who watched the video found a few problems including the colour of Kuami Eugene's outfit, how he hid his phone quickly, and the fact that he was using the phone during the event last night.

See the video below:

Some people may want to intimate that the reigning Artiste of the Year's remarks were directed towards him being able to win the title again this year.

In line with that, veteran Ghanaian music promoter Sadick Assah, known widely in the show business as Sleeky has indicated that Kuami Eugene deserves to win the ultimate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards prize again.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his personal Facebook handle, Sadick Assah explained that Kuami Eugene of Lynx Entertainment has proven himself beyond doubt after being awarded last year as the Artiste of the Year.

Kuami Eugene: Reigning Artiste of the Year seen at VGMA 2021 in Video; says he is not here to play @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Sleeky in his post claimed the musician has, in this year, convinced his critics and a lot of industry players with his impressive work, collaborations, songs, and his music is with no doubt the most played in Ghana.

In other news, Fante rap god, Kofi Kinaata, has added another award to his laurels at the 2022 VGMA.

On the night of Friday, June 25, 2021, he was once again adjudged the Songwriter of the Year for his Behind the Scenes song.

The category was fiercely contested with the likes of Abiana, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, and others as nominees.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen