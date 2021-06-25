• Rapper Kofi Kinaata has won the Songwriter of the Year Award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

• This makes it the fourth time he is taking that prestigious award

• Kinaata won in that category in 2016, 2017, 2020, and now 2021

Fante rap god, Kofi Kinaata, has added another award to his laurels at the 2022 VGMA.

On the night of Friday, June 25, 2021, he was once again adjudged the Songwriter of the Year for his Behind the Scenes song.

The category was fiercely contested with the likes of Abiana, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, and others as nominees.

Kofi Kinaata. Photo credit: @kofikinaata/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It seems some people already tipped Kinaata to win that award as the mentioning of his name got many screaming and cheering him up.

This is the fourth time he is winning in that category, and this happens to be historic as it has never happened in that manner.

Kofi Kinaata first won the Songwriter of the Year in 2016, then picked it up again in 2017. He lost that position to Ebony, who won it posthumously in 2018.

In 2019, the Songwriter of the Year went to King Promise, but then, Kinaata picked it up again in 2020, and now in 2021.

