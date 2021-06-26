Mercedes-Benz Ghana has recognized the first lady in Ghana to purchase and drive the AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model

The price of this car is currently pegged at $76,500 which is GHc 446,000 when converted into the local currency

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments Ghanaians shared about this development

Car manufacturing company, Mercedes-Benz Ghana, has applauded the very first Ghanaian lady to purchase and use its AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model.

In a post made on the official Facebook handle of the firm, pictures of the lady were also attached to show the exact moment the beautiful and expensive car was handed over to her.

"Congratulations to you! First Lady in Ghana to drive the AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model. Work hard play hard- she Mercedes!!!" the caption read.

According to carbuzz.com the price of this car is pegged at $76,500 which is GHc 446,000 when converted into the local currency.

What Ghanaians are saying

Lots of Ghanaians who saw this have been congratulating the lady and sharing their thoughts on her achievement.

Brian Elorm Marrion said:

Congratulations to You on this tremendous feat. You do really inspire Us all! You've taught us that working smart is more prudent than working hard

Nana Afriyie exclaimed:

Spare us with the hard work pays noise wai... Atia has been pounding fufu at the chop bar for 15 years now and can't even afford Tico, u are here talking about hard work

Addo Frank mentioned:

Congrats to her, but she's not the 1st female to drive this type of car. I just saw a lady drive this same type of car on Asante Mampong road. It's black in colour.

1st Ghanaian lady to drive AMG GLE 53 4M+ coupe 2021 model applauded by Mercedes-Benz Credit: Mercedes-Benz Ghana

Source: Facebook

