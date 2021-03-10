University of Ghana Sakai portal: login, registration, e-learning, admission

The University of Ghana is a public university in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The university's five campuses are Legon, Korle-Bu, Accra City, Kumasi City, and Takoradi City campuses. The institution uses Sakai, an educational software platform that supports teaching, research, and collaboration. Find out more about the University of Ghana Sakai portal today.

The University of Ghana Sakai portal is accessible to all university students who are admitted. The portal was designed to make learning and teaching easier for students and the teaching staff. The portal has eased university life and administrative process.

University of Ghana Sakai portal: all you need to know

The UG Sakai online learning portal brings teaching and learning activities closer to the student and lecturer. The portal is lecturers' default tool to engage students in various activities.

How does Sakai work?

The University of Ghana Sakai portal is a freely available Learning Management System (LMS) solution for the University of Ghana. For this reason, it is also known as the Sakai LMS.

Its primary purpose is to boost learning at the university by improving learning conditions and strengthening teaching, research, and collaboration.

The Sakai LMS is utilised not only by the University of Ghana, but also by over 200 universities worldwide. Many institutions use the Sakai LMS because it is an open-source software suite that creatively supplements education curricula for different courses.

The Sakai platform allows users to perform the tasks listed below.

Share documents

Perform online discussions

Chat online

Upload assignments

Administer online tests

Conduct research and group projects

Admission and registration on the Sakai portal

All students admitted to the University of Ghana gain automatic access to the student portal and the Sakai LMS. After enrollment at the university, students are given credentials to access the student and Sakai portal.

These include the UG student ID and PIN. All students are required to use the given University of Ghana Sakai login details to access their accounts.

How to log in and out of UG Sakai

You will need a digital device with an active internet connection to access the University of Ghana Sakai portal. The portal is accessible 24/7 and has information tailored to every student’s needs.

You can log into the Sakai gateway by following the steps given below.

On your digital device, open a browser. This can be Internet Explorer, Safari, Google Chrome, or Mozilla Firefox.

On the address bar, type University of Ghana Sakai portal and press enter on the keyboard to access the portal.

You will get a page requesting your login details. Type your username and password to log into your account.

Once you are done, log out of your account using the steps below.

Click on your name or image.

This action reveals a drop-down menu with various options.

Click logout to leave the LMS.

Password recovery process

If you forget your UG LMS password, you can reset it using the steps below.

Open any browser on your digital device.

Visit the UG Sakai portal.

Click the reset password tab on the homepage.

Type your email address in the space provided and click send password.

The system will send a password reset link to your official email address.

Click on the link to create a new password for your UG Sakai LMS account.

If you face problems resetting the password, get in touch with the UGCS help desk for further assistance.

Submitting an assignment on the Sakai platform

The portal allows students to submit assignments online, which is a great functionality that eases learning. One can submit assignments using the process detailed below.

Log into your UG Sakai account.

Go to assignments accessible from the tool menu.

Click on the title of the assignment from the list of assignments available. Every assignment will have a title, status, and due date.

If your lecturer has availed instructions for the lesson tool assignment, you can use the link to access it.

Enter your submission text and click the file to upload your paper.

Click on the submit button to finalise the process.

After the lecturer or instructor has graded your assignment, you can view the feedback using the assignment tool. Click on the assignment you want to view and access the relevant feedback.

How to do and submit a quiz on the University of Ghana Sakai portal

It is integral to use supported browsers when taking a quiz or assessment to avoid problems. Follow the steps below to complete a quiz or assessment.

Log into your UG Sakai account and go to the test & quizzes section on the tool menu.

Click on the assessment/ quiz you desire to take.

Click the Begin Assessment button. If your lecturer has enabled it for your assessment, you can check honour pledge before progressing.

Answer all questions.

Once done, save and submit for grading.

You will see a submission information page giving you a confirmation number for your quiz on the next page. Click continue to finalise the process.

How to check for plagiarism on Sakai

The introduction of the Turnitin software at UG is one of the means to encourage faculty members, staff and students to abide by one of the core values of UG, which is integrity. Learn how to use Turnitin on Sakai right away.

Recommended UG similarity indices

Student submissions must meet all three requirements listed below for their work to be deemed acceptable.

The overall similarity index should not exceed 20%

Single source similarity index should not exceed 2%

The acceptable number of words in an unbroken string should be a maximum of ten. S

Why can't you log into Sakai?

The most common thing that causes UG Sakai not to be available is failure to clear your web browser cache. All students are requested to clear their web browser cache before logging into Sakai.

Does Sakai have a mobile app?

Yes, the Sakai app is available on Google Play for Android users. iPhone users have the option of downloading G-OpenLMS, which is an app for Sakai LMS with mobile support.

Is Sakai LMS free?

Yes, Sakai is a free, community-driven, open source educational software platform. It supports teaching, research, and collaboration.

The University of Ghana Sakai portal has revolutionised teaching and learning at the university. The platform allows lecturers, administrators, and students access to multiple functionalities for convenience and ease of learning and training.

