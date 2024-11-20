The opposition has raised concerns about Brigadier General Michael Opoku being part of the security architecture for the 2024 elections

The National Democratic Congress said that should never be allowed because the man had supervised the brutal Ayawaso by-elections

The NDC stated that Michael Opoku's appointment was another plan by the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig Ghana's 2024 general polls

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded Brigadier General Michael Opoku's immediate removal from office as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The NDC argued that his alleged supervision of the infamous Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election brutalities was a permanent stain on his reputation and capabilities and that he should not be allowed to hold his current position.

The NDC says Brigadier General Opoku supervised the Ayawaso West violence and, thus, must not be allowed to supervise another election.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC's Director for Communications, noted that the Brigadier’s position as the GOC Central Command of the GAF threatened the collective goal of a violence-free and fair election.

He thus called for the Brigadier’s removal from the security architecture for the fast-approaching 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Gyamfi also issued a stern warning to the Brigadier and his alleged collaborators within the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the NDC would watch over them.

He assured them that whatever plan they had allegedly hatched to disrupt the elections would not be allowed to come to fruition in the upcoming December polls.

The NDC also charged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure that no individual or group usurps his authority during the December 7 elections.

The party also called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, to launch an investigation into alleged attempts by Brigadier General Opoku to rig the 2024 elections for the NPP by fomenting violence.

The NDC said that should any violent act be perpetrated, the blame would be placed at the doorstep of the IGP and the Chief of Defence Staff.

IDEG issues electoral violence warning

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance stated that Ghana's democracy could be under threat if concerns about electoral violence were not addressed now.

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey told JoyNews that certain past comments allegedly made by the Ghana Armed Forces about intervening if the elections got out of hand should concern 'all democracy-loving Ghanaians'.

