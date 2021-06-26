- Flood waters have inundated roads and households across the capital of Accra

- The 5-hour flood is said to have evoked heavy traffic at Kasoa and East Legon

- The Ghana Meteorological Service has warned of more heavy rains in days ahead

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Heavy rains in Accra have left large parts of the capital inundated. The precincts of Kasoa, Teshie and East Legon have been the worst affected with heavy traffic and flooded homes.

Accra floods: Kasoa, Teshie and East Legon worst affected by 5-hour rain (Photo: Myjoyonline)

Source: UGC

The effect of the 5-hour rainfall is yet to be felt as pictures and videos on social media shows flooding of huge magnitude across various parts of the city.

Accra floods: Kasoa, Teshie and East Legon worst affected by 5-hour rain (Myjoyonline)

Source: UGC

So far, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of more heavy rains in the coming days as the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) appeal to households living at flood-prone areas to evacuate to higher grounds.

In other stories

A joint team of Ghana Immigration Service and the Armed Forced has departed 44 Nigerians for perpetuating high counts of crime in Ghana

These Nigerians have been jailed for a month and are to be deported after serving time in prison at Tamale. Media reports say one of the reasons for their arrest is because of their illegal stay in Ghana.

Sources close to YEN News indicate that these Nigerians are to be escorted under high security to Accra. Their documents will finally be processed at the Kotoka International Airport for deportation.

These arrests follow Ghana’s high alert over threats of insurgence and insecurity from terrorist groups in Northern Nigeria and Mali.

Accident in the Eastern Region

Five persons are feared dead after a Ford bus they were traveling on crashed into a breakdown tipper truck at Noka, a Suburb of Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern region.

The bus with registration number GE 9635-20 which was traveling to Adeiso rammed into the stationery truck with registration number AW 1172-11.

The broken-down truck was fully loaded with trips of sand and has been there for some days now.

The driver of the Ford bus, his mate and three passengers lost their lives after residents cut parts of vehicle to rescue them.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for preservation. The police is yet to comment on it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen