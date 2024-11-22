The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a police officer reportedly recorded repeatedly slapping a handcuffed man

The Ghana Police Service has announced the interdiction of Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim following allegations of professional misconduct captured in a viral video.

Detective Corporal Ibrahim, who was stationed at the Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region, reportedly slapped a handcuffed man in the face while ordering him to go down.

The victim, who was visibly distressed, begged the officer to stop hitting him and speak to him in a calm tone as he was ready to cooperate.

However, the officer reportedly disregarded his pleas and continued slapping him, even grabbing him by the neck and forcibly pushing him down.

The Ghana Police Service has since condemned the alleged actions of Detective Corporal Ibrahim and has interdicted him.

The Service explained in a press release that this was to facilitate a thorough investigation into the officer’s conduct, per Police Service regulations.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has been assured of the Service’s support as it investigates and brings justice to the matter.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, directed the Savannah Regional Police Commander to collaborate with the family to resolve the matter.

The police stressed that they were committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability within the Service and assured Ghanaians that the matter would be handled with the utmost professionalism.

Police officer interdicted after manhandling man

The police officer who allegedly manhandled a suspect at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, has been interdicted.

The incident, which was captured on video, reportedly shows the officer dragging the suspect with a belt leashed around his neck.

A police statement said an effort was made to contact the victim’s family, and the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, also contacted the victim.

The police statement said he had also spoken to the victim’s mother via telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.

Police Service interdict three over electoral violence

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service interdicted three men for failings during the limited voter registration exercise.

The affected police officers were reportedly based at the Electoral Commission's offices at Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

Violence erupted at Adugyama in the Ahafo Ano South-East Constituency of the Ashanti Region, leading to an official probe.

