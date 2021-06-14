Thomas Markle accuses Oprah of using Harry & Meghan; says she’s taken advantage

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, has accused television's Oprah Winfrey of 'playing' his daughter and son-in-law

He's called Prince Harry a 'weakened man' and criticised the royal for speaking against his family in a manner he might otherwise not have without Winfrey's encouragement

Although Markle has not yet met his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, he still has hope that he'll be able to meet them in the near future

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Thomas Markle, the maternal grandfather of the newest addition to the British royal family, has accused Oprah Winfrey of taking advantage of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Thomas Markle has made a few heated accusations against Oprah Winfrey. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

Accusations

The retired lighting is convinced the TV legend 'played' the young couple, coaxing Prince Harry especially into saying things he would not have otherwise shared.

He said: "Oprah Winfrey, I think, is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television. She will disagree of course, and she may even sue me, I don’t care. But the bottom line is she is working Harry."

Thomas Markle's relationship with Meghan

And Thomas admitted he feels "disappointed" by the fallout between him and his daughter, being cut off from his daughter Meghan for the past three years.

However, he's still hopeful that he will be able to see his grandchildren - Archie and Lilibet - one day and get a chance to hold them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In some other news pertaining to the royals, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the relationships in Prince Harry’s family are reportedly at an all-time low, according to the latest media reports.

A royal expert argues that recent public spats have led to cracks in the family.

Katie Nicholl is a royal correspondent at Vanity Fair and was speaking to Channel 5 documentary Meghan and Harry: 3 Troubled Years, saying the relationship has suffered a lot.

Also quoted by Express, Nicholl says Harry is not even speaking to his brother Prince William or his father, Prince Charles.

She said:

“I don’t think anyone really could have imagined that we would be in this situation we’re in where we’ve got Prince Harry living overseas in America with his wife. Familial relationships are at an all-time low. He’s not really speaking to his brother, his relationship with his father has really suffered.”

Meanwhile, the website has it that the Duke of Sussex has openly criticised his The Firm, both as an institution and individuals within it.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry lashed out at an unidentified member of the family for making racist comments about Archie before he was born.

Harry continued to air the family’s dirty laundry during his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast and in his mental health docu-series on Apple TV+ entitled The Me You Can’t See.

It is also mentioned that Meghan has not spoken to her father Thomas Markle in three years and that seems unlikely to change, even though they are now living in the United States.

However, it is understood that she still sees her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives fairly close by in Los Angeles.

Looking at a report ran by The Sun, Queen Elizabeth was "not asked but informed" by Harry and Markle that they were naming their baby Lilibet, a royal expert said.

Gyles Brandreth joined a heated debate on Good Morning Britain after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit back at a Palace source who claimed they didn't ask Her Majesty permission to use her childhood nickname. Gyles said:

"Was the Queen asked by Harry and Meghan whether they could call their child Lilibet or was she told? Either way she obviously agreed because she is a decent and loving grandmother.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen