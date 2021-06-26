In Eastern Region: 5 perish as Ford bus crashes into spoilt tipper truck

- A Ford bus crashed into a broken down tipper truck , killing five passengers

- This incident happened at Noka, a Suburb of Nsawam Adoagyiri

- Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital

Five persons are feared dead after a Ford bus they were traveling on crashed into a breakdown tipper truck at Noka, a Suburb of Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern region.

The bus with registration number GE 9635-20 which was traveling to Adeiso rammed into the stationery truck with registration number AW 1172-11.

The broken-down truck was fully loaded with trips of sand and has been there for some days now.

The driver of the Ford bus, his mate and three passengers lost their lives after residents cut parts of vehicle to rescue them.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital for preservation. The police is yet to comment on it.

