Ossai Ovei Success, the special assistant to Delta State Governor has got Nigerians talking on social media

This was after the man took to his Facebook page to celebrate his friend Prince Kpokpogri on his special day

Prince Kpokpogri, who is a politician, also happened to be the new man actress Tonto Dikeh gushed about online

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently took to her social media page to express excitement about her man's birthday.

The mother of one shared the photo of a five-tier cake she ordered for her lover to celebrate his special day.

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s new man unveiled on social media. Photos: @tontolet, @osai ovei succes

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tonto Dikeh's man unveiled

In the mood of celebration, Ossai Ovei Success, the special assistant to Delta State Governor took to his Facebook page to honour the actress' man.

Ovei shared a photo of a man called Prince Kpokpogri and described him as the love of Tonto's life. He then went ahead to pray for him.

A peek through Prince's social media page shows that the man is a politician.

Check out Ovie's birthday shout-out to him below:

A photo of the actress sitting on her lover's lap was also spotted online.

Mixed reactions

Some Nigerians were happy for Tonto Dikeh while others slammed Ovie for revealing the actress' new man.

justgorontula:

"I'm happy she found love again."

asanaigbo:

"Am super happy for her. She deserves every happiness."

ladyque_1:

"I’m so happy for her. She deserves to be loved."

cindyalfred:

"Who sent this one to do unveiling biko?"

queensunsherry:

"Who send you to reveal am to us? Did we beg to see? Una no go allow person relationship sail in peace... ITKs everywhere."

jumzy714:

"Why did he have to put Love of Tonto Dikeh's life???"

lemmilian:

"CAN THEY LET THIS LADY LIVE HER LIFE ...HABA."

Tonto Dikeh advises fans to shock their haters

It was earlier reported that the actress said she would be adding a Maybach to her garage.

The film star had announced that she bought herself a Bentley some years back. Someone on Instagram then said the actress was lying, adding that a Fulani herdsman could also buy a Bentley in his dream.

The poster told Tonto that if she truly bought a car, she should share a photo of the receipt and the car dealer's office.

The mother of one revealed she saved the post for future reference. According to the actress, she would soon be adding another car to her fleet of cars.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana