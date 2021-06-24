Captain Smart's emotional moment is getting slammed by commentators

He shed tears on Onua TV's morning show 'Maakye' while talking about the state of affairs in Ghana

An Instagram user referred to Smart as a "Drama Queen'

Some people have slammed Captain Smart following the emergence of a video that sees him shed tears on live television.

Speaking about the state of affairs in Ghana on Maakye, the morning show on Onua FM and TV, he cried about what he says is the mismanagement of the natural resources that would have aided the development of Ghana.

Captain Smart cries on TV; gets blasted for being dramatic. Photo source: Instagram (@smarttv.ghana)

Source: Instagram

His emotional appeal seems not to have been received by everyone, with some folks on Instagram calling it "dramatic."

"Nonessential dramatic drama," commented braq_kwaku. Unorthodox_Joey added: "Such dramatic nonsense.."

Mr honesty backed them writing: "Oh please what a drama Queen!! Yes we have issues as a country but this???? Exaggeration paa nie ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ oh no"

Watch the video of Capratin Smart crying below.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Woyeje, Smart's former colleague, had stated that he would lose a lot for deciding to leave the station.

In an interview with Zionfelix, she shared an analogy that radio listeners often listen to personalities based on their love for them.

She added that as it stands, Kofi Adoma, the new host of the morning show on Angel FM has a more significant following compared to Smart.

In other news, entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has reacted to news of Shatta Wale wearing 'fake' jeans. Shatta Wale has been accused of wearing 'fake' after he recently shared photos on his Instagram page.

The photos included a close-up shot which revealed the jeans he was wearing to be DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

A check on the internet indicates that the type of DSQUARED2 jeans Shatta Wale was wearing cost from 670 US dollars. That means one would have to pay in excess of GHC3,900 to buy one in Ghana.

