Baldur's Gate 3 cast: Who voices your favourite characters in the game?

Baldur's Gate 3 by Larian Studios has captivated players globally with its deep role-playing mechanics, richly woven narrative, and a stellar cast of voice actors who bring its characters to life. Whether it's a heartfelt chat or a chilling threat, the game's voice actors have made Forgotten Realms distinctive. Explore Baldur's Gate 3 cast and the characters they bring to life.

Neil Newbon, Tracy Wiles, and Tim Downie are some of Baldur's Gate 3 cast members. Photo: @missjoannak, @tracywilesbette, @timdownie1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Baldur's Gate 3 world is based on the Dungeons & Dragons universe, combining fantasy, adventure, and role-playing. As players progress through this complex plot, the cast's performances heighten the emotional depth and engagement of the storyline. Take a deeper look at the Baldur's Gate 3 cast.

Baldur's Gate 3 cast

The voice actors in Baldur's Gate 3 have elevated the game's plot with outstanding performances, giving each character a distinct personality. These actors make gamers experience the authenticity in every emotion. If you've ever wondered who voices your favourite characters, here's a detailed list of the Baldur's Gate 3 cast members.

Neil Newbon as Astarion

Neil Newbon in a grey t-shirt (L) with his character Astarion holding a weapon (R). Photo: @neilnewbon on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Neil Christie Newbon

Neil Christie Newbon Date of birth: 14 August 1978

14 August 1978 Years active: 1993–present

Neil Newbon delivers a remarkable performance as Astarion, the elegant yet morally ambiguous vampire spawn. With notable roles in Detroit: Become Human and Resident Evil Village, Newbon is popular for portraying complex characters.

His character, Astarion, is full of wit, charisma, and a dark edge that makes players question his real intentions. A prominent figure in the male Baldur character list, Astarion’s story of redemption and indulgence is one of the most compelling in the game.

Jennifer English as Shadowhear

Full name: Jennifer English

Jennifer English Date of birth: 1 January 1995

1 January 1995 Years active: 2017–present

Shadowheart, the mysterious half-elf cleric loyal to Shar, is voiced by Jennifer English. English’s career has spanned animated projects and indie games, demonstrating her versatility and ability to convey emotional depth.

Before joining the cast of Baldur's Gate 3 voice actors, she portrayed Leya in Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Latenna in Elden Ring.

English's performance perfectly captures Shadowheart's internal conflict between devotion and scepticism. As a primary character in Baldur's Gate 3 female character list, Shadowheart’s intriguing demeanour keeps players invested in uncovering her secrets.

Tim Downie as Gale

Tim Downie in a brown coat (L) and his character Gale looking fierce (R). Photo: @timdownie1, @moonbeam.vp on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Timothy Richard Downie

Timothy Richard Downie Date of birth: 14 July 1977

14 July 1977 Years active: 1993–present

Tim Downie is among the Baldur's Gate 3 cast members who voice Gale, the human wizard with eloquence and a tragic past. With experience in TV series such as Paddington 2 and Outlander, Downie offers gravitas and charm to the role.

Gale's blend of humour, wisdom, and tragedy is flawlessly presented, bringing players into his multifaceted plot. He is a key character in the game, representing wisdom and emotional vulnerability.

Devora Wilde as Lae'zel

Full name: Devora Wilde

Devora Wilde Date of birth: 15 October 1988

15 October 1988 Years active: 2013–present

Devora Wilde voices Lae'zel, the powerful Githyanki fighter with a fiery temper and unwavering loyalty to her tribe. Wilde, known for her performances in Total War: Warhammer, Battlefield 2042, and Phoenix Point, is no stranger to strong, complex characters.

Her firm, commanding voice captures Lae'zel's combat prowess and cultural pride, making her an unforgettable character in the game. One of the most influential female characters in Baldur's Gate 3, Lae'zel, stands out for her passionate personality and captivating personal story.

Theo Solomon as Wyll

Theo Solomon holds a microphone during an interview (L), and his character Wyll holds a blade (R). Photo: @theo_solomon, @an_reed on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Theo Solomon

Theo Solomon Age: 20s-30s

20s-30s Years active: 2012–present

Theo Solomon voices Wyll, the Blade of Frontiers, a warlock battling his infernal pact. Lanre Malaolu initially voiced Wyll, but with the game's release, the reins were handed over to Theo Solomon.

This is his first foray into video game voice acting, but his skills in fantasy narration are well-established, as evidenced by his successful narration of Leviathan Warhammer 40k.

Wyll's story is more complicated than meets the eye. Despite his encounter with a cambion, his charisma and willingness to do good make him a fan favourite.

Dave Jones as Halsin

Dave Jones in a grey t-shirt (L) and his character Halsin in a vest armour (R). Photo: @davejonesactor, @an_reed on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Dave Warburton Jones

Dave Warburton Jones Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Years active: 2019–present

Dave Jones voices Halsin of the Druid Grove. Despite being one of the lesser-known Baldur's Gate 3 cast members, Dave Jones portrays Halsin with impressive depth and intrigue. The British voice actor has previously appeared in critically acclaimed video games, including The Excavation of Hob's Barrow, Diablo Immortal, and Astrologaster.

Jones' soothing tones and smooth delivery complement Halsin's loving nature and ferocious determination. To walk his path, you must first free this Druid from the grips of the Worg Pens in the Shattered Sanctum, after which he offers to join you, bringing his unrelenting flirting charm.

Samantha Béart as Karlach

Full name: Samantha Béart

Samantha Béart Date of birth: 22 September 1984

22 September 1984 Years active: 2004–present

Samantha Béart voices Karlach, the Tiefling Barbarian with a tragic history and a fierce temperament. Béart’s extensive theatre background shines through in her dynamic performance. She is well known for portraying the player character Thomasina Bateman in The Excavation of Hob's Barrow.

Karlach's chest contains an infernal engine, a haunting memory of her time as a slave sold to the Archdemon Zariel. Despite her traumatic past, her voice is full of courage and power, demonstrating her optimism and vibrant personality.

Emma Gregory as Minthara

Full name: Emma Gregory

Emma Gregory Place of birth: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Years active: 1990–present

Emma Gregory delivers a powerful and authoritative performance as Minthara, the Drow Paladin who answers to General Ketheric Thorm. As one of the most recognisable Baldur's Gate 3 cast, Emma Gregory is best known for her roles in Divinity: Original Sin, Original Sin II, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

In the shadows of the Shattered Sanctum, Minthara plots to attack the Druid Grove with her followers. Your contact with her will impact more than just her fate: will your actions turn Minthara into an early villain or a possible ally?

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira

Tracy Wiles during the BAFTA Awards (L) and her character Jaheira in full armour (R). Photo; @tracywilesbette, @aufelle.bg3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Tracy Wiles

Tracy Wiles Year of birth: 1970

1970 Years active: 1995–present

Tracy Wiles voices Jaheira, a primary character in the main story and a potential companion. Apart from Baldur's Gate 3 and extra voices in Diablo 4, Wiles has also been featured in Total War: Warhammer 3 and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire.

Jaheira survived a civil war, torture, and loss and emerged stronger. In Baldur's Gate 3, both Jaheira's character and the voice actress behind her are returning from previous games in the franchise.

Matthew Mercer as Minsc

Matthew Mercer during a voice-over session (L) and his character Minsc in a face art (R). Photo: @matthewmercervo, @mamaminthara on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Matthew Christopher Miller

Matthew Christopher Miller Place of birth: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States Years active: 2004–present

Matthew Mercer voices Minsc, the beloved ranger from the first Baldur's Gate games. The Hollywood actor is widely recognised for his video game and animation work.

He plays Sagomir in Dragonheir: Silent Gods, Ezekiel in Starfield, and appears in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. He is also known for his roles as Cassidy in Overwatch 2 and Jotaro in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

Minsc's friendship with Boo, his miniature giant space hamster, lends a whimsical element to the game.

J.K. Simmons as General Ketheric Thorm

J.K. Simmons's potrait in black and white (L) and his character General Ketheric Thorm in full iron armour. Photo: @j.k.simmons.official, @zevrt1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jonathan Kimble Simmons

Jonathan Kimble Simmons Date of birth: 9 January 1955

9 January 1955 Years active: 1977–present

J.K. Simmons, an Oscar-winning actor, voices the formidable General Ketheric Thorm. The accomplished actor has been featured in numerous roles, including J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man movies and Omni-man in Invincible.

In Baldur's Gate 3, Ketheric Thorm is one of the most potent antagonists. He is leading the Cult of the Absolute with an undead army from Moonrise to Baldur's Gate, and yours may be the only group capable of stopping him.

Jason Isaacs as Gortash

Jason Isaacs is seated on a red sports car (L) and his character Gortash in armour. Photo: @therealjasonisaacs, @ainaven_life on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs Date of birth: 6 June 1963

6 June 1963 Years active: 1988–present

Jason Isaacs voices Lord Enver Gortash, another formidable opponent and skilful politician raised by demons and plotting to take over the city. Isaac has received widespread acclaim for portraying Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter universe.

Like many other Baldur's Gate 3 cast members, Jason Isaacs is new to video game voice acting, yet his powerful voice lends a distinct tone of charisma and depth to his role.

Who voices the narrator in Baldur's Gate 3?

Amelia Tyler voices the narrator in Baldur's Gate 3. Her narration enhances the game's immersive atmosphere, guiding players through their decisions with a blend of seriousness and wit.

Tyler previously worked with Larian Studios as Malady from Divinity: Original Sin 2. She also appears in Hades 2 as Hecate and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous as Wenduag. While she is not a specific character in the Baldur's Gate 3 cast list, her presence is crucial to the immersive experience.

Why is voice acting important in Baldur's Gate 3?

Voice acting in Baldur's Gate 3 adds individuality and emotion to each character, enhancing the immersive experience. The voice actors' performances help to convey complex narratives, giving the game's setting a sense of life and authenticity.

The Baldur's Gate 3 cast features an impressive array of talent. These actors bring the game's characters to life with remarkable performances, making sure that every scene is filled with emotion and personality.

