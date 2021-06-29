"Should I be afraid?" - Efia Odo reacts to death of #FixTheCountry protester

Efia Odo has reacted to the sad demise of one of the #FixTheCountry protesters

The actress was seen in a very sombre mood while addressing the issue

She quizzed if she and others should start fearing for their lives for speaking up against injustice

Actress, model, and Ghanaian socialite, Andrea Owusu famed as Efia Odo has reacted to the sudden death of Macho Kaaka, a #FixTheCountry protester.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Efia Odo was seen in a very reflective mood as she spoke about the incident.

She asked if other protesters like herself had to start fearing for their lives due to the unfortunate situation.

Efia Odo quizzed if it was now wrong for a well-meaning Ghanaian to decide to speak up over injustice and ask for the right thing to be done.

"You can't even speak up now because you might lose your life. Should I be afraid?" the actress who was almost in tears said.

Efia Odo, one of the pioneers of the #FixTheCountry wave has been active in the activities of the movement ever since they started trending.

A few days ago, the actress together with some 15 protesters were picked up by elements of the Ghana Police Service after they chanted slogans in front of an Accra High Court.

They were however released hours after they were picked up and they maintained that they were not going to give up until their demands were met.

#FixTheCountry campaigners have for some time now been in and out of court with state machinery over their planned demonstration which keeps hitting a snag.

Recent developments in court have however cleared the way for them to hold their demonstration without any impediment.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 40-year-old Ghanaian father of six has been murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Ibrahim Muhammed, as he is also called, is believed to have been killed in connection with his activities both online and offline in line with the popular #FixTheCountry movement.

He was reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 1:30 am and was heard screaming for help but by the time anyone came to the scene, he was already lying unconscious.

