Karen Jacqueline, the young lady, from the viral 2019 Chale Wote video on social media has resurfaced

Karen, who is now a lifestyle and beauty content creator, looked all grown up and beautiful as she flaunted her new look on social media

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Karen Jacqueline's social media post to praise her beauty

Karen Jacqueline, the former female University of Ghana student, who went viral in 2019 for slapping her cheating boyfriend with "Chale Wote" (flip-flops), has resurfaced on social media.

Karen, who is now a lifestyle and beauty content creator, took to her official Instagram page to share a carousel post of her current look and visits to some plush public places.

In the first photo, the influencer looked beautiful and all grown up as she took a selfie in her plush room. In another photo, she was spotted around the Hennessy container bar after she received an invitation to an event.

In the third photo, Karen Jacqueline hung out with a group of male friends at an ice cream shop, where they had fun and posed for numerous photos.

Another photo showed Karen at Creator Circles' first-ever “Play 'n' Connect” event, which was held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Media General premises.

Karen Jacqueline's viral Chale Wote video

Karen Jacqueline went viral in 2019 after a short video of her confronting her boyfriend at the time, Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng, inside a hostel room over cheating allegations in the presence of other females emerged on social media.

In the video, the young lady, who was a student at the University of Ghana at the time, in an attempt to punish her boyfriend for cheating in their relationship, brought out a pair of flip-flops, popularly known as Chale Wote in the Ghanaian local setting and used them to slap her romantic partner while ranting.

The video showed Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng, who was also believed to be a student of the same university, looking on without attempting to retaliate as Karen repeatedly slapped with the flip-flops.

The boyfriend sat in a chair with his head slumped into his hands while at least three other people watched his ordeal.

The video sparked backlash and laughter among many Ghanaians on social media, leading Karen Jacqueline to apologise for her bad conduct in another video.

In her apology video, she said she was very angry over his Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng's conduct and that his unremorseful posture worsened the situation.

The video of Karen slapping her boyfriend with the flip-flops ignited a hilarious social media trend, which saw many Ghanaians mimic the influencer in multiple videos.

Karen Jacqueline's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

