The late social media activist, Macho Kaaka made a video before his demise, talking about his safety as a citizen

He indicated in the video that if a policeman could be killed in a bullion van robbery, then a lot has to be done to protect ordinary citizens like himself

Macho Kaaka's life was taken over his involvement with the FixTheCountry movement on social media

Macho Kaaka, a social media activist who died after a mob attack on June Saturday, June 26, 2021, was seen in one of his last videos talking about his safety in society.

The late Kaaka said this whilst he was running a commentary on the incident of a policeman at Korle Bu getting killed during a bullion van robbery that occurred two weeks ago.

In the video that is now being circulated after his demise, Kaaka stated that he is not safe as an individual in society if a policeman who is supposed to protect him could be killed in such a manner.

"If a policeman whose job it is to protect us can be taken away this way, then I am not safe as an ordinary citizen in the society," he conjectured as he urged the government to procure adequate logistics for the police

@Kenneth37069101 said:

Some Ghanaians hate the truth yet they claim to be religious

@JaykatJY mentioned:

Why is it always about taking sides? It'll continue even if power changes hands. We need to fight to put an end to it not blame someone

@True_Blue_01 opined that:

Any person who hates progress is either a witch, a wizard or a fool. #JusticeForKaaka

Kaaka, also known as Ibrahim Muhammed was reportedly attacked by a mob on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at about 1:30 am and was heard screaming for help but by the time anyone came to the scene, he was already lying unconscious.

Citinewsroom reports that he was immediately rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but he later gave up the ghost on Monday, June 28, 2021.

