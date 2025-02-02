A video of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale in his white BMW convertible has surfaced on social media

The superstar was spotted speaking to some beautiful girls who couldn't hide their excitement after meeting Shatta Wale

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on Shatta Wale's exchange with the beautiful girls

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah popularly known as Shatta Wale was recently spotted in town driving his white BMW convertible.

Shatta Wale enjoys a hearty conversation with his female fans in his white BMW convertible.

Source: Facebook

The renowned superstar is known for his obsession with luxury cars. He currently boasts a fleet which comprises a Lamborghini and an Escalade.

He launched the Escalade SUV on his 40th birthday last year. It was his third car purchase in less than a month.

The musician bought a new Lamborghini ahead of his new album release last year and has reportedly acquired a new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was seen in an exchange with some beautiful girls he encountered while driving his BMW convertible.

It's unclear what the On God hitmaker discussed with his female fans. Shatta Wale who was in the driver's seat handed out his phone to one of the ladies. She punched in her contact after Shatta Wale requested it.

Shatta Wale's chat with ladies stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's interaction with his beautiful fans.

@theguy88877 said:

See how the boys standing at the left were ignored 😂😂😂😂. Society don’t pity a broke man ,focus and make money the focus will be on you💯

@Sad_Dbee_ wrote:

See Person Goat. No aura. No level. Too Accessible. Chai can never be my Goat

@Energia412 remarked:

Self acclaimed biggest artist in Ghana go take money buy car go park for university just to take small girls dema contacts. Childishly Jon

@nabankiaq noted:

Somebody’s serious girlfriend

@EL_AL_P shared:

My king de love big things waaa😂😂😂😂😂

@Expert_davina commente

Aww the lady en guy go see this video, then talk say herrrrrrr. Meanwhile, the lady would rather tell the guy that he just wanted to spend his money

@Elormonline commented

Stonebwoy dey drive Dodge Convertible since 2023, but people barely know about it. Whiles here's a self-acclaimed richest man with a 3rd-hand, everyday camera dey this car top 🤣

@youngmello224 added:

"As he take digits de33 you all know what’s happening right?."

Shatta Wale tips Vybz Kartel for Grammy win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had predicted that Vybz Kartel would win a Grammy at the award ceremony's 67th edition on February 2.

The Jamaican icon, who earned his first-ever nomination for Best Reggae Album with 'Party With Me', is nominated in the Best Reggae Album category going up against top contenders like Shensea and Colin Buddz.

Taking to Instagram, Shatta Wale expressed confidence in a victory for Vybz Kartel, reinforcing the deep bond they share.

