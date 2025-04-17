Ablakwa Gives New Update On Ghanaians Deported From US: “We're Doing All Of That Quietly”
Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has given an update on Ghanaians being deported from the US under the Trump administration.
Ablakwa said the government is working to reintegrate Ghanaians who have been brought back home.
Speaking to the press on April 17, the minister said some 160 Ghanaians were still set to be deported.
Ablakwa revealed that some deportees have been arriving, but being kept under the radar.
“We are decided on humanitarian and human rights grounds not to publicise the deportation so when they arrive, our team welcomes them, we help them with integration and return to their families.”
“It is important to respect the dignity of our fellow compatriots and not subject them to media coverage and publicity that will injure their reputation and their ability to integrate, find work and get their lives back so that is going on.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.