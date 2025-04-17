The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has updated Ghanaians deportations from US

Ablakwa said the government is working to quietly reintegrate Ghanaians who deported from the US

The minister noted that there has been no real change in the figure of 160 Ghanaians expected to be deported

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has given an update on Ghanaians being deported from the US under the Trump administration.

Ablakwa said the government is working to reintegrate Ghanaians who have been brought back home.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okuddzeto Ablakwa explains approach to receiving deportees from the US.

Source: Facebook

Speaking to the press on April 17, the minister said some 160 Ghanaians were still set to be deported.

Ablakwa revealed that some deportees have been arriving, but being kept under the radar.

“We are decided on humanitarian and human rights grounds not to publicise the deportation so when they arrive, our team welcomes them, we help them with integration and return to their families.”

“It is important to respect the dignity of our fellow compatriots and not subject them to media coverage and publicity that will injure their reputation and their ability to integrate, find work and get their lives back so that is going on.”

