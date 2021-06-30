• Mona Mobl3 has described the kind of woman he would love to get married to

Ghanaian social media sensation, Mon Mobl3, has spoken excitedly about what kind of woman he would want to enter marriage with.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV and monitored by YEN.com.gh, Mona Mobl3 said all that he looks out from his prospective wife is a good character.

Asked if he could mention the skin complexion he wishes the said wife should get, Mona Mobl3 said skin colour means nothing to him, stressing that it is all about character.

He indicated that a man would have a good measure of peace of mind if he marries a woman of good behaviour, adding that colour is simply nothing to look out for.

Mona Mobl3 and Asamoah Gyan

Meanwhile, Mona Mobl3, has touched striker Asamoah Gyan’s heart when he mentioned his name as the ‘team’ he supports.

During an interview with Kofi TV, he was asked if he supports Accra Hearts of Oak or Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He surprised everyone when he answered: “Asamoah Gyan”, not mentioning any of the two teams at all.

A touched Asamoah Gyan shared the video to his Instagram page and revealed how excited he is to see Mona Mobl3 mentioning his name.

Transformation

Mona Mobl3 has got social media users wondering how he was able to transform from his scrappy look to look like a perfectly clean gentleman when a photo of him looking like a businessman dropped.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mona Mobl3 appeared to have been taken to a photo studio to have his photos taken.

He was seen wearing a blue suit over a white long-sleeved shirt with a pair of blue trousers to match.

