Latest photo of Mona Mobl3 looking like a business tycoon pops up; fans amazed

The new photo of Mona Mobl3 has wowed many social media users

He stepped out in style wearing a custom-fit suit and trousers to match

Mona Mobl3 is noted for his witty sayings and his ability to crack ribs with his mannerisms

A new photo of social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, has got social media users wondering how he was able to transform from his scrappy look to look like a perfectly clean gentleman.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mona Mobl3 appeared to have been taken to a photo studio to have his photos taken.

He was seen wearing a blue suit over a white long-sleeved shirt with a pair of blue trousers to match.

The Ghanaian internet sensation complemented his look with a pair of sparkling clean white sneakers.

The collaged photo that was sighted saw Mona Mobl3 in his first state before going viral. Another photo saw the internet sensation with his haircut.

However, the latest photo of the "Mona Mobl3" crooner saw him looking dapper than his regular scrappy self.

The new photo has already started going viral with many social media users reacting to it with comments that gave off too-good-to-be-true vibes.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mona Mobl3, known for his very bushy hair and unusually unkempt look finally agreed to undergo a transformation.

A photo sighted by YEN.com.gh clearly shows how transformed he looks after getting all the hair shaved off his face and head.

In other entertainment-related stories, YEN.com.gh earlier reported award-winning on-air personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has stated categorically that in his opinion, there is currently nothing like a film industry in Ghana.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi blamed the current state of the movie industry on the lack of proper structures.

The morning show host said there were no structures in place that would promote a thriving film industry.

