Former mentally-ill man, Mona Mobl3, has touched striker Asamoah Gyan’s heart when he mentioned his name as the ‘team’ he supports.

During an interview with Kofi TV, Mona Mobl3 was asked if he supports Accra Hearts of Oak or Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He surprised everyone when he answered: “Asamoah Gyan”, not mentioning any of the two teams at all.

A collage of Mona Mobl3 and Asamoah Gyan. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 @kofitv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A touched Asamoah Gyan shared the video to his Instagram page and revealed how excited he is to see Mona Mobl3 mentioning his name.

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions from fans.

mr_confidential___: “Touching.”

ayaabamichelle: “Real love.”

mufty_muf: “Yes because asamoagyan is the eyes of ghana not kotoko and heart.”

cgakpe: “BJ we love u to bit..... May God continue blessing u SUER HERO.”

amazingdealer1: “Gyan I just wanna say thank you for everything u hv done for Ghana n still doing even employing same Ghanaians. God bless n keep u Gyan.”

prince.datsomor: “Indeed you must meet him and also do something about him bro.”

Mona Mobl3 in a business suit

Mona Mobl3 has got social media users wondering how he was able to transform from his scrappy look to look like a perfectly clean gentleman when a photo of him looking like a businessman dropped.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mona Mobl3 appeared to have been taken to a photo studio to have his photos taken.

He was seen wearing a blue suit over a white long-sleeved shirt with a pair of blue trousers to match.

The Ghanaian internet sensation complemented his look with a pair of sparkling clean white sneakers. The collaged photo that was sighted saw Mona Mobl3 in his first state before going viral. Another photo saw the internet sensation with his haircut.

Source: Yen.com.gh