A Cameroonian lady has joined the ongoing lyrical feud between Ghana's Big Ivy and Nigeria's Mummy Dollarz

The lady came in hard with her heavy lyrical prowess as she threw shots at both Big Ivy and Mummy Dollarz

The video of the confident Cameroonian stirred reaction amongst folks as they expressed surprise at her unprovoked attack

Cameroonian lady, Nora Brown, has joined the ongoing feud between Ghana's Big Ivy and Nigeria's Mummy Dollarz.

Nora Brown joined the beef unprovoked with a heated 'diss' song. The friendly lyrical exchange between Big Ivy and Mummy Dollarz has entertained folks for weeks as they enjoyed seeing the two elderly women go at it.

Cameroonian Lady Nora Brown, Big Ivy, Mummy Dollarz Source: officialbigivy, norabrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Nora's involvement has made the battle even more interesting. Many are of the opinion that Nora is young and should not involve herself in the lyrical battle. But the young-looking woman is actually 40 years old and has kids.

Nora sent social media into a frenzy when she released the video of her lyrically packed verse. Folks have reacted with interesting opinions. See Video Here

Peeps React To Nora Brown's 'Diss'

felinuna reacted to the video:

Oh but diz one na small geh? Anyhuu BIG IVY STILL STEPPING ON THEIR NECKS!!

revdrloco said:

This lady is young. She shd rather beef Sister Efia n Eno thems…

kinag__chebegh felt her lyrics were not up to par:

What is her own reason for joining cus she isn’t saying anything oh just body shaming abeg shift

nana_akusika_frimpomaa also wrote:

Lol I beg she should face eno barony… this beef is for mothers

quophie_gh_ also reacted with a funny comment:

Abeg oo Cameroon jollof how edey tast like ?

ehsi.sheerah also said:

But still lyrically big ivy is topping

Shatta Wale Drops Message For Mummy Dolarz After Using His Name In Big Ivy Feud

In a related story, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has responded to Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz after she used his name in a feud she has with Ghana's Big Ivy.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king noted that since he is known for feuds, he is actually enjoying this one between the two mothers.

Shatta Wale's response video has sparked laughter among Netizens, with many highlighting hilarious statements he made.

Source: YEN.com.gh