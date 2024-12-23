The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) said the government must settle all outstanding debts before it can reopen

It noted that while the government has released some funds, there are still critical funds yet to be released

In a letter to the Education Ministry, it listed some of these areas that need funding, including money for utility bills

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has urged the Education Ministry to delay the reopening of schools set for January 3, 2025.

According to CHASS, schools should open only after the government has settled all outstanding financial obligations to them and their suppliers.

CHASS says should the government fail to pay its debts to schools and suppliers, the reopening date would have to be postponed.

In a letter to the Education Ministry, CHASS said the persistent financial challenges schools face are caused by the government’s failure to settle its debts.

It warned that if the government fails to settle the debt, the schools could not reopen on January 3, 2025, as scheduled.

CHASS admitted that while the government has disbursed some funds, these have failed to resolve the most critical issues: the unpaid recurrent funds owed to the schools, the outstanding arrears for perishable food items and the funds to transport food supplies from distribution centres to schools.

CHASS added that excluding single-track and day schools from the recent funding allocation and the unpaid utility bills threatening essential services remain unresolved.

Thus, CHASS called on the government to immediately release these critical funds to address schools' pressing challenges.

It warned that if the government fails to release the funds, it will undermine the quality of education in schools nationwide.

