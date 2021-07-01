Boakye Agyarko made the claim about his signature being faked on Net 2 TV

The statement was in response to a recent court order

Agyarko also backed calls for an investigation into the matter

Former minister of energy Boakye Agyarko claims some unnamed officials at the ministry forged his signature at the time he headed the ministry.

Agyarko made the claim in response to a question about the $170 Million judgement debt awarded against Ghana by a Commercial Court in London during an interview on 'The Seat' on Net 2 Television on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

He was responding to a question about who should be invited to assist in the investigation on matters leading to the termination of the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) agreement that caused Ghana the $170m judgement debt.

Boakye Agyarko stated that his signature was forged by some unnamed persons at the ministry, insinuating that such matters of forgery should be investigated with suspected individuals questioned.

“I can tell you that a lot of the things that I saw in the ministry. I saw a lot of forgeries. People signing my signature. I saw lot of it in the ministry but because of my banking experience, i look at the signature there, look at my own signature and know immediately that this is not my signature," stated Agyarko.

He also shared his opinion about the call for an investigation into the issue.

“By all means, So far as there is a crime committed why not. I am for investigations all through and through. If there are wrongdoings and there are no punishments, they contribute . When you don't investigate, you don't inquire. You cannot make changes."

Background

On June 23, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that a Commercial Court in London has instructed Ghana to pay a whopping $170 million in damages to the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

The order comes after the court rejected a late appeal by the government of Ghana to set aside a $134million judgement debt awarded in favour of the power contractor, GCGP.

The judgement debt was awarded in favour of GCGP against Ghana by the London-based United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Tribunal on January 26, 2021.

On June 24, Agarko stated that Ghana is better off with the US$170million judgement debt awarded against it in favour of the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

Reacting to the development, Boakye Agyarko justified the cancellation of the power agreement with the GPGC, explaining that per the wisdom of the review committee, the power agreement as they were if allowed, the country would pay at the end of the 13th year US$7.2billion in excess capacity charges.

Speaking on the judgement debt ruling, Dr Kwabena Donkor, a former minister of energy has vowed to fully cooperate with the CID’s investigations into the power purchase agreement with the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has ordered an investigation and inquiry to establish whether it was necessary for the agreement to be entered into and whether it was expensive.

