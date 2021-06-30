Death of 'Kaaka' must be investigated - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

John Mahama has issued a statement following the shooting by security personnel in Ejura

John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana, has called for an inquiry into the death of activist Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

A mob ambushed Mohammed on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was rushed to Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and then later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Per a statement seen by YEN.com.gh, he asked for a comprehensive examination of the factors leading to the unfortunate death.

"There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others," reads part of the statement by Mahama.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives when they went protesting to demand justice for Kaaka.

Macho Kaaka, a social media activist who died after a mob attack on June Saturday, June 26, 2021, was seen in one of his last videos talking about his safety in society.

The late Kaaka said this whilst he was running a commentary on the incident of a policeman at Korle Bu getting killed during a bullion van robbery that occurred two weeks ago.

In the video that is now being circulated after his demise, Kaaka stated that he is not safe as an individual in society if a policeman who is supposed to protect him could be killed in such a manner.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has condemned, what he says, is the "mindless" killing of activist Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed.

Writing on Twitter, Ablakwa denounced the incidents that led to the death of Mohammed.

