The Office of the Special Prosecutor has alleged that NDC candidate Baba Jamal incited an attack on its officer during the Ayawaso East primaries

The officer was reportedly assaulted while delivering an investigative directive over alleged vote-buying

The OSP has launched a broader probe into vote-buying during both NDC and NPP primaries

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has alleged that the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, incited attacks on one of its officers.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 7, 2026, during the conduct of the NDC primary to elect a candidate for the upcoming Ayawaso East by-election.

NDC's Baba Jamal allegedly incites attack on OSP's officer. Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, launches investigations into the allegations. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, the OSP claimed that its officer was physically attacked after being sent to serve Baba Jamal an investigative directive from the anti-graft agency following widespread allegations of vote-buying and inducement.

“During the conduct of the NDC parliamentary primaries at the Ayawaso East constituency on February 7, 2026, one of the candidates, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly incited thugs to physically attack an officer of the OSP, who was serving an investigative directive on him in relation to vote buying and vote selling,” the OSP said.

The OSP said that investigations have been opened into the alleged assault on its officer by thugs purportedly sent by the newly elected NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary candidate.

“Consequently, the OSP has opened further investigation into the assault on an authorised officer of the OSP in the performance of his functions in relation to Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed,” it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

OSP probes vote-buying in NDC and NPP primaries

In a related development, the OSP has also launched investigations into alleged vote-buying and corruption during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary and the NDC parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East constituency.

It said the probe will examine claims of vote-buying and the sources of funding for the alleged corrupt acts during the NPP presidential primary held on January 31, 2026.

The OSP also indicated in the statement that the probe will also look into allegations of vote-buying at Ayawaso East, where Baba Jamal was reported to have shared a 32-inch TV set with each of the delegates.

“The investigations focus on allegations of vote buying, vote selling, and the sources of funding of the alleged corrupt acts,” the statement read.

Fifi Kwetey, NDC's General Secretary, announces that the party has set up a committee to investigate the vote buying at the Ayawaso East. Photo credit: Fifi Kwetey/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NDC investigates vote-buying allegations at Ayawaso East

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC had formed a three-member committee to investigate vote-buying allegations during the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary.

The committee will expected to submit its report on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after which the party will take decisive action against the vote-buying.

Following the allegations, President John Mahama recalled Baba Jamal from his role as High Commissioner to Nigeria pending the outcome of the investigation.

The President’s directive was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh