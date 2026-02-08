Ebo Taylor, a Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats legend, has passed away at the age of 90

The music legend died on Saturday, February 7, 2026, just a day after the launch of the Ebo Taylor Music Festival

Ghanaians and other music lovers who heard of his demise eulogised him and expressed their condolences

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats singer Ebo Taylor has passed away at the age of 90 years old.

The Ghanaian music legend passed away on and a month after his 90th birthday.

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Ebo Taylor, dies at 90 years old.

Source: Instagram

An Instagram post announcing the death of Ebo Taylor indicated that his light will never fade.

"The world has lost a giant. A colossus of African music. Ebo Taylor passed away yesterday, a day after the launch of Ebo Taylor Music Festival and exactly a month after his 90th birthday, leaving behind an unmatched artistry legacy. @ebo.taylor, your light will never fade."

Ebo Taylor's music career dates back to the early 60's in bands like the Stargazers and the Broadway Dance Band.

He formed his own dance band, Black Star Highlife Band, which collaborated with the Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti and other highlife legends like CK Mann and Pat Thomas.

Many global acts, including Usher and Kelly Rowland, have sampled Ebo Taylor's works, making him one of the most culturally iconic stars in Ghana's music history.

Netizens mourn Ebo Taylor



Adjaye_visual_sketchbook said:

"Rest in Peace. Legend 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🖤."

Kobbygram wrote:

"Rest earned and deserved a million times over. Talk about leaving a legacy and showing the kids how it's done. Rest well."

Thefloreal1 said:

"Rest In Perfect Peace Uncle Ebo 💐🙂‍↕️❤️ Thank You for the Music ✨🤲🏽."

Festivalledeitempli wrote:

"Our deepest condolences for the loss of Ebo from all FestiValle team ❤️ It was an honour to have hosted you with us for the 2024 edition. Rest in peace, legend! Love and death 🎶."

Trigmaticofficial said:

"You gave us the best of you, sir! RIP. A life well lived."

antoine_mensah wrote:

"A life well lived! Glad we celebrated him and gave him all his flowers when he was with us. His legacy will surely live on through the millions he’s inspired."

Armand_de_preseau said:

"Thank you for everything, Mr Ebo, for what you did for Ghanaian music & Panafrican cultural highlighting internationally! You’ll be missed by all, the world lost one of its giants… but sure you’ll continue to keep rocking where you are, above us ♥️🙏🏻!!"

Afrofunke wrote:

"Love you to the moon and stars, Godfather. Thank you for your music, your beautiful spirit, your kindness and your magic. Your work will live forever through the incredible legacy you have created with your children. Thank you for shining your light so very brightly. 🔥❤️🙏🏾🇬🇭🌍💚🔥."

bettyliciouscooks said:

"Long may your musical legacy shine as we continue to celebrate you. Rest well, Ancestor Ebo Taylor, it is well with your soul. 💚🌱❤️."

ritatestifies wrote:

"I’m heartbroken!!!! Uncle Ebo was the soundtrack to so many good times in my life. May he rest in perfect peace. 😢."

kobbykomposer said:

"What a legend. What a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The world gave him his flowers whilst he was still here. God bless Ebo."

