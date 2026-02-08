Florentino Pérez is reportedly considering a shock move that has been compared to Luis Figo’s controversial switch from Barcelona

The transfer has been described as almost impossible due to a long-term contract and an enormous release clause protecting the Barcelona star

Ironically, the player at the centre of the speculation was previously turned down by Real Madrid during a youth trial

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reportedly plotting a sensational move that would mirror one of the most controversial transfers in football history by targeting a key Barcelona star.

In 2000, Luis Figo stunned the football world by leaving Barcelona for bitter rivals Real Madrid in a deal worth a reported €62 million.

Real Madrid President Lining Up 2027 Move for Barcelona Star Pedri

At the time, Los Blancos activated the Portuguese winger’s release clause, which also stood as a world-record transfer fee. The move enraged Barcelona supporters, who accused Figo of betraying the club.

Figo went on to enjoy a highly successful spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, making 245 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 58 goals, and winning two La Liga titles, one Champions League, and several other honours.

Now, more than two decades later, reports suggest Madrid are considering a similarly explosive transfer.

Real Madrid eye move for Pedri

According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, journalist Siro López has claimed that Real Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

While the move has been described as an “impossible signing,” it is reportedly a personal dream of Pérez. Speaking on the situation, López said:

“The player that Real Madrid wants to incorporate for the 2027–28 season, according to information that has been sent to Juan Gato, is Pedri.

“You will agree with me that it would be a bomb, only at the height of what happened with Luis Figo in the 2000–01 season. It’s not just about strengthening yourself — it’s about taking away an essential player from Barcelona.”

Real Madrid’s interest comes amid an ongoing search for midfield reinforcements after failing to adequately replace club legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. Signing a new midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window is understood to be a top priority, but Pérez is already thinking further ahead and is keen on engineering a move for Pedri in 2027.

At 23 years old, Pedri is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football and remains a central figure in Hansi Flick’s plans at Barcelona. Since arriving from Las Palmas, the Spanish international has made 227 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 28 goals.

Any potential move would be extremely difficult. Pedri is under contract at Barcelona until 2030 and is protected by a staggering release clause reportedly set at €1 billion.

Another Spanish journalist, Roberto Gómez, has also echoed the reports, reinforcing the comparison to Figo’s infamous switch. He said:

“The player Florentino Pérez wants is Pedri. I’m just saying two words to you — Luis Figo.”

Ironically, Real Madrid once had the chance to sign Pedri before his rise to stardom. The midfielder revealed that he underwent a trial at Valdebebas as a youngster but was rejected by the club.

“When I took the test at Valdebebas it was strange; they told me I wasn’t up to standard and I went home,” Pedri said in an interview back in 2025.

