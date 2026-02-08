NDC Sets Up Committee to Investigate Alleged Vote-Buying at Ayawaso East Primary

The NDC has formed a three-member committee to investigate vote-buying allegations during the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary

The probe follows claims that Baba Jamal, now the party’s by-election candidate, distributed 32-inch TV sets to delegates

President Mahama has recalled Baba Jamal from his role as High Commissioner to Nigeria pending the outcome of the investigation

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set up a committee to investigate the widely reported inducement and vote-buying during the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary held by the party on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

In a statement issued on February 7, shortly after the primary, the NDC said the investigation would be conducted by a three-member committee chaired by Kofi Totobu Quakyi, with the Majority Leader of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, and lawyer Emefa Fugah serving as members.

Fifi Kwetey, NDC's General Secretary, announces that the party has set up a committee to investigate the vote buying at the Ayawaso East, involving Baba Jamal.

The committee is expected to submit its report on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after which the party will take decisive action against the vote-buying incident at the Ayawaso East primary.

"In line with the party's commitment to internal democracy, transparency, and ethical political conduct, the committee will investigate the allegations and make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions where necessary," the NDC statement read.

"The committee's mandate will also include making recommendations on sustainable measures and reforms to decisively end the practice of inducement and vote-buying in the party's internal electoral processes," it added.

The NDC also assured its rank-and-file stakeholders and the general public that it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in its internal electoral processes.

Ayawaso East primary and allegations of vote-buying

At the end of the parliamentary primary, Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Baba Jamal, polled 431 votes, while his closest contender, Hajia Amina Adam, received 399 votes. This made him the party's parliamentary candidate in the March 3 by-election.

During the election, there were allegations of vote-buying, where Baba Jamal was alleged to have distributed 32-inch TV sets to each of the delegates.

Following this, President Mahama ordered the immediate recall of Baba Jamal Ahmed from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The President’s directive was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

“The President noted that, while the allegations of vote-buying were made against multiple candidates who contested the primaries, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among them,” the statement said.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has been asked to begin the necessary administrative and diplomatic procedures to implement President Mahama’s directive.

NDC condemns bribery allegations at Ayawaso East and launches investigations.

NDC condemns vote-buying at Ayawaso East

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC had condemned reports of bribery and vote buying during the parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

In an official statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, the NDC stated that the national executives had been made aware of the allegations that some aspirants bribed the delegates during the election.

The NDC described such action as a direct violation of the party’s values and principles, as well as its ongoing reset agenda.

