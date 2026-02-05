Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah sparked debate online after predicting trouble for Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO

In a TikTok interview shared on February 4, 2026, Prophet Telvin suggested the controversial politician was going to face massive challenges ahead of the 2028 elections

The prophecy came after former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP presidential primaries contest with over 56% of the vote in a dominant victory

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah has stirred controversy on social media after sharing a concerning prophecy for politician Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its party primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections.

Over 200,000 delegates voted at thousands of polling stations across the country to choose between five candidates to lead the party.

At the end of the polls, former Vice President Dr Mahamad Bawumia emerged victorious with 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

His closest rival, former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kenned Ohene Agyapong, polled 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%.

Prophet Telvin prophesies trouble ahead for NAPO

The former MP for Manhyia, who served as the Minister for Energy and Education under the previous NPP government, was the Vice Presidential candidate (running mate) for Dr Bawumia, who contested the 2024 elections as the party’s flagbearer.

He strongly endorsed Dr Bawumia before the recent primary, causing many political pundits to tip him as a strong favourite to be on the ticket with Bawumia in 2028.

However, speaking in an interview shared on TikTok on February 4, 2026, Prophet Telvin Sowah said it was likely that NAPO would not be selected as the vice presidential candidate for the NPP in the next elections.

Prophet Telvin said there were stronger contenders lined up behind him and that they were likely to overtake him for the position.

The man of God’s prophecy stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing belief in his ability to foretell the future.

Reactions to Telvin Sowah’s NAPO prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Telvin Sowah foretelling doom for NAPO’s vice presidential ambitions.

BRANDFUL TV said:

"I love this man."

Ellis Ferdinand wrote:

"The twi isn't translating the reality."

James Auto Electrician commented:

"God bless you more 🙏."

Jerry Joy said:

"So is this prophecy or analysis? You people can joke in the country 😂😂😂."

Prophet Telvin Sowah accurately predicts NPP primaries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesied the outcome of the NPP presidential primaries before it happened.

In a video shared before the January 31 polls, he said that God showed him a vision of Kennedy Agyapong lifting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s hand, signalling victory for the former Vice President.

Prophet Telvin also said that he saw another vision of Dr Bawumia giving a victory speech, with the man of God giving snippets of the unifying message delivered by the politician.

