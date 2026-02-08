Manchester City produced a thrilling comeback to beat Liverpool in a gripping Premier League clash on Sunday

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland overturned Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb free-kick

Antoine Semenyo featured for most of the contest but was unable to find the net, with the English media offering mixed assessments of his overall display

Manchester City revived their Premier League chase with a dramatic turnaround at Anfield on Sunday, February 8, defeating Liverpool after falling behind.

The comeback trimmed Arsenal’s advantage at the summit to six points and breathed fresh belief into Pep Guardiola’s camp.

Erling Haaland's last-gasp penalty is his first-ever goal at Anfield since he joined Manchester City in 2022. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Man City comeback stuns Liverpool at Anfield

The visitors arrived with history against them, having managed only two victories from 38 previous trips to that ground.

Still, they began brightly, controlling tempo before the interval, yet Alisson denied every clear sight of goal.

After the restart, momentum swung. The home side grew braver, pushed numbers forward, and found a breakthrough in the 74th minute when Dominik Szoboszlai curled a superb free kick beyond reach. That moment lit up the stadium, but the response came swiftly.

Ten minutes later, Bernardo Silva restored parity, finishing calmly to silence the crowd. Tension rose deep into added time when the away side received a contentious spot kick.

Erling Haaland stepped up and converted with authority, sealing a crucial triumph.

There was late drama elsewhere. Substitute Rayan Cherki thought he had added another, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out.

Szoboszlai later saw red following heated exchanges, adding further spice to an already charged contest.

Antoine Semenyo fires blank against Liverpool as Man City stun the Reds at Anfield. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

How English media rated Semenyo

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, Antoine Semenyo narrowly missed a slice of history.

Having struck twice against Liverpool earlier this term while representing Bournemouth, he stood on the brink of becoming the first individual to score against the Reds for two separate outfits within one campaign. That landmark slipped away.

He exited during stoppage time as Nathan Aké came on. Though neither goal nor assist arrived, his work rate remained evident throughout.

This is how the English media rated Semenyo:

MEN handed him 6 out of 10, noting:

"Ended up in a tremendous battle with his old Bournemouth pal Milos Kerkez but he wasn't able to find any magic."

Manchester World scored him 6.5:

"Played with confidence and purpose but didn't see enough of the ball in the final third. Had a good effort saved."

Goal also gave 6:

"Should have done better with his effort in the second half but kept going and played a small part in the win by driving forward."

Next up comes a home meeting with Fulham on February eleven, followed by a clash against Salford three days later.

