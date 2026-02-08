Manchester City overturned Liverpool with a stoppage-time penalty to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Manchester City kept their Premier League title ambitions burning with a dramatic late turnaround at Anfield, overturning Liverpool to claim a 2–1 victory that halted the hosts’ long unbeaten run on home soil and ensured the pressure stayed firmly on leaders Arsenal.

Trips to Anfield have rarely been kind to City, and the opening exchanges suggested another stern test lay ahead.

Haaland scores late penalsy as Man City defeat Liverpoll at Anfield. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Yet Pep Guardiola’s side began assertively and almost struck first when Bernardo Silva slid Erling Haaland through on goal.

The Norwegian looked poised to score, only for Alisson Becker to rush out and deny him, with Milos Kerkez scrambling clear from the rebound.

Per Flashscore, City’s dominance should have produced more. Omar Marmoush was gifted a golden opportunity after racing clear of the Liverpool defence, but with only Alisson to beat, the forward astonishingly dragged his shot wide, spared further embarrassment by an offside flag that followed.

Liverpool struggled to impose themselves in the first half, largely pinned back by City’s control. Their clearest opening arrived via Mohamed Salah, whose effort took a deflection off Marc Guéhi and drifted just past the post.

There was also frustration among the home crowd when Salah appeared to be pulled back in the box by Silva, though referee Craig Pawson and VAR waved play on.

Meanwhile, the second half brought a shift in momentum. Liverpool began to find space and squandered a series of inviting chances.

Mohamed Salah delivered a pinpoint cross for the unmarked Hugo Ekitike, but from close range the striker somehow nodded wide. Florian Wirtz then failed to capitalise on a slick team move, his goalbound effort bravely blocked by Guéhi.

A controversial moment followed when City’s new arrival brought down Salah just outside the area. VAR checked for a potential red card but ultimately allowed the defender to escape further punishment.

With tension building, the breakthrough finally arrived in spectacular fashion. Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a stunning free-kick from distance in the 74th minute, his strike crashing in off the post to ignite Anfield.

Howeever, City refused to fold. Six minutes from time, Haaland rose to knock the ball into Silva’s path, and the Portuguese midfielder reacted quickest to poke home the equaliser. That goal shifted the energy completely, and the visitors sensed a famous finish.

Deep into stoppage time, Alisson Becker's night turned sour. The goalkeeper brought down Matheus Nunes in the area, leaving Haaland to calmly convert the resulting penalty and complete the comeback.

The effort also represented Haaland's 23rd Premier League strike this season, according to the EPL's website.

