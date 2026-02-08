Ebony Reigns' parents led their family and friends to visit the grave of the late Ghanaian singer

Her family visited the grave on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to lay a wreath and pray for her in commemoration of the eighth anniversary of Ebony's passing

Videos from the prayers and wreath-laying ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing emotional moments

The family and friends of the late Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, visited the tomb of the late singer at the Osu Cemetery.

The relations who visited were led by Ebony's parents, Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Beatrice Oppong, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to commemorate the passing of the musician.

Ebony's family is commemorating her 8th death anniversary. Photo credit: KDN TV

Source: Facebook

The family laid a wreath in honour of the late musician. Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who was wearing an all-black attire and holding a walking stick, shared some thoughts and sprayed his daughter's tomb.

Her mother, Beatrice Oppong, at one point got emotional and could not stand on her feet. She burnt down over her daughter's tomb for a while.

On his part, Ebony's father asked her spirit to unleash favour upon family and friends who visited her to lay wreaths on her tomb.

Meanwhile, Ebony's sister, Happy Opoku Kwarteng, said that celebrating Ebony Reigns has become a ritual that they will do every year in her honour.

Ebony passed away on February 8, 2018, at the age of 20, just eight days before her 21st birthday, in a fàtal car accìdent while traveling from Sunyani back to Accra in her black jeep after visiting her mother.

Ebony was with her friend Franky Kuri (Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah) and Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, a Ghana Air Force soldier. All three of them passed away.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career. She won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018 posthumously.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens mourn Ebony

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media. Read them below:

@kwekutheblogger said:

"Ebony Reigns, your legacy still lives on 🕊️💔."

@_Kwabena_Kodua wrote:

"Today marks exactly 8years Ebony Reigns left us. Continue to rest, Queen 💔🕊🇬🇭."

@EugeneBlacko said:

"Today marks exactly 8 years since Ebony Reigns left us. Continue to rest in peace, Queen 💔🕊🇬🇭."

@Dereal_ZAMI wrote:

"It's been eight years since Ebony Reigns died in a car crash that sent shock waves throughout Ghana. Say a prayer for her soul. RIP, Priscilla."

@Rich_Cheddar said:

"She’s gone but still reigns😊🥹RIP queen."

Source: YEN.com.gh