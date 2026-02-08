Pep Guardiola has coached some of the greatest footballers in history, including legends like Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Thierry Henry

Pep Guardiola once gave a curious answer when asked to name the most talented player he had ever witnessed.

He has worked with some of the biggest ever as manager of top-tier clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

However, Pep's choice of the player he believed had the most skill as a professional footballer has raised some eyebrows.

Pep Guardiola snubs Lionel Messi when listing the most talented player he ever witnessed.

The Spanish tactician has built a career out of astute tactical acumen and has experience with legends including Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta, and Thierry Henry.

While many would assume that his choice for the most talented player he coached would come from Barcelona’s golden generation, he chose a more recent name.

Instead of picking a name from his historic Barça squad, he singled out a more recent talent - Phil Foden, a midfielder who plays for Manchester City - Pep's current team.

The Citizens manager has been a vocal supporter of his rising star, who made his first-team debut for the reigning Premier League champions in 2017 at 17 years old.

Foden quickly became one of the most exciting prospects in world football, and Guardiola once made a bold declaration about him at a presser, as reported by BBC.

"I have said many times in press conferences, but maybe not said it in front of him. Phil is the most, most, most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager. He has everything to become one of the best players."

For a coach who has worked with Messi - the man widely regarded as the greatest player of all time - this statement speaks volumes about Foden’s potential.

As the midfielder continues to shine for City, many believe Guardiola’s prediction will come true given the manager's ability to bring out the best in his players.

Guardiola overlooks Messi and other legends

There’s no denying the immense talent behind Guardiola’s choice, but his selection did raise eyebrows.

Did he forget he once coached an Argentinian widely considered the greatest footballer of all time?

After all, in 2024, the Spanish tactician himself crowned Messi as the GOAT ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Beyond Messi, Guardiola also snubbed Barcelona’s legendary midfield duo, Xavi and Iniesta, who dominated club football and the world through Spain’s back-to-back European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012 and the 2010 World Cup.

Even outside the Catalans, Guardiola has managed an elite list of players, including Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Each of them has left a lasting mark under his leadership.

That said, considering the player in question was a rising star from the Premier League champions' academy, Guardiola's praise might have been another calculated tactical play aimed at boosting confidence at a crucial stage in Foden's career.

