The Majority Caucus in Parliament has demanded the immediate cancellation of the just-ended parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency

In a statement signed by Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, it said condemned the alleged bribery and vote-buying that went on during the primary

The Majority Caucus also called for a ban on any candidate who participated in the election and is established to have engaged in vote buying

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority Caucus in Parliament has demanded the immediate annulment of the just-ended parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency and the disqualification of candidates found to have engaged in vote buying.

In a statement signed by the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Mahama Ayariga, the caucus indicated that it had taken note of the widely circulated reports of vote buying during the NDC primary held in the constituency.

Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader in Parliament, demands the annulment of the Ayawaso East NDC primary. Photo credit: Mahama Ayariga

Source: Facebook

The statement issued on Sunday, February 8, 2026, strongly condemned the alleged acts and described them as contrary to the party’s reset agenda.

The caucus made two key demands following extensive deliberations with its core and extended leadership. The demands were made to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC.

The two demands are: the immediate cancellation of the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary and a ban on any candidate who participated in the election and is established to have engaged in vote buying from contesting in any rerun of the primary.

“The NDC Majority Caucus remains committed to restoring integrity to our politics,” the statement said.

The Majority Caucus' demand comes after many condemned the alleged bribery conduct of the Ayawaso East primary.

Already, the party has condemned the act of vote-buying and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the allegations. The committee is chaired by former Minister of Information, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, with Mahama Ayariga and lawyer Emefa Fugah as members.

The Kofi Totobi Quakyi-led committee is expected to submit its report by Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

During the NDC parliamentary primary at the Ayawaso East Constituency, delegates received items including 32-inch television sets.

There were videos and images circulating online as evidence. The television set was given to delegates by Baba Jamal. When asked what prompted the gift, Baba Jamal said it was out of goodwill.

President John Dramani Mahama has also recalled Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, following the allegations of vote-buying.

Read the statement below:

Reactions to Majority Caucus statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement issued by the Majority Caucus. Read them below:

Seth Kpodovia said:

"Who among you have not given to delegates?"

Emmanuel Niina wrote:

"Alhassan Suhuyini pls with all respect, can we stop this social media commentary and contribute our ideas to leadership using the right channel of communication? Some of you have the privilege of being in leadership."

Issah Y. Mbatim said:

"Honorable, you couldn’t have put it anyway better than this. This would have been the best immediate response."

Musah Ali wrote:

"Honourable you guys are drawing conclusions even before you have heared the alleged culprits in this whole matter. Why are you running ahead of the investigations?"

Yin Bentil said:

"We doing this to satisfy NPP demand,the majority rushed in taking decision without investigating."

Source: YEN.com.gh