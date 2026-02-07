Designs have been disclosed for a 115,000-seat stadium that could become the world’s largest and host the 2030 World Cup final

The venue is inspired by Moroccan culture and features a distinctive roof, steep tiers, and luxury hospitality areas

Construction is expected to begin soon on a large site near Casablanca ahead of the 2030 tournament

Striking new design images have been released for what could become the world’s largest football stadium. Planned as the venue for the 2030 World Cup final, the proposed Grand Stade Hassan II is designed to hold an astonishing 115,000 spectators.

At present, the title of the world’s biggest football stadium belongs to Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea, which was built in 1989 and has a capacity of 114,000. However, this ambitious new stadium in Morocco could soon surpass it and claim the crown.

‘World’s Biggest Stadium’ Under Construction to Host 2030 World Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Designs for the Grand Stade Hassan II

Planned capacity: 115,000

The stadium will be located just outside Casablanca and draws inspiration from Morocco’s traditional social gatherings, known as a “moussem.” Its roof will feature a distinctive aluminium lattice structure, while each end of the stadium will accommodate 29,500 fans spread across three steep tiers.

The design also incorporates 32 stairways leading to a series of gardens set on raised platforms, positioned 28 metres above ground level, blending architecture with natural elements.

Luxury and hospitality are a major part of the project. The Grand Stade Hassan II will include five levels of hospitality, allowing it to welcome up to 12,000 corporate guests.

A royal box will also be included among the premium seating areas. The stadium is named after Hassan II of Morocco, who ruled the country from 1961 until his death in 1999.

The stadium renderings have been produced by Populous, the same firm commissioned by the Glazer family to carry out a feasibility study into either redeveloping or replacing Old Trafford for Manchester United, with plans to expand capacity from around 75,000 to 90,000 seats. For the Moroccan project, Populous has worked alongside Paris-based architects Oualalou + Choi.

Construction to Begin Following Approval of Public Funding

With six years remaining until Morocco co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, construction is expected to begin in the near future after public financing was approved last year. The stadium will be built on a 100-hectare site north of Casablanca.

Christopher Lee, Managing Director at Populous, described the project as transformative, saying:

“The Grand Stade Hassan II will be a truly iconic, landmark venue for Morocco and for football itself, that will become one of the great stadia of the world.”

Tarik Oualalou, Design Principal and founding partner at Oualalou + Choi and lead architect on the project, highlighted the cultural significance behind the design:

“The Grand Stade Hassan II is deeply rooted in Moroccan culture, with its traditions and contemporary expressions.

“It is rooted in ancient and primordial figures: the Moussem, the tent, and the garden, as well as the topography and landscapes of Morocco. It’s a generous space, open to the world and respectful to the Nature it protects. The Grand Stade Hassan II de Casablanca is the embodiment of the great tradition of Moroccan hospitality.”

Source: YEN.com.gh