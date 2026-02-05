Nicole Mensa, the daughter of EC Chair Jean Mensa, who recently tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony

Beyond the wedding buzz, Nicole has an incredible international career as a high-flying professional working with the World Trade Organisation

Some social media users have commented on Nicole Naa Adorley Mensa's beautiful wedding photos online

Nicole Naa Adoley Mensa, the pretty daughter of Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Jean Mensah, recently celebrated her marriage in a lavish ceremony that captured the attention of many.

The wedding took place on January 26, 2026, and was a star-studded affair, showcasing her elegance and style through her exquisite wedding gowns.

Nicole Mensa Weds: All About Jean Mensah’s Daughter Working at the World Trade Organisation

Jean Mensa's daughter's wedding in grand style

The celebrity bride, Nicole Mensa, looked effortlessly chic in a spaghetti strap, pleated gown that flowed gracefully to the floor during her white wedding ceremony.

The gown, designed with intricate detailing, highlighted her radiant beauty. She accessorised with a stylish pearly necklace that added an extra touch of glamour and sophistication to her overall look.

Jean Mensah wore a simple yet elegant body-flattering lace gown that perfectly matched her skin tone, highlighting their close bond and shared sense of style

Jean Mensah's daughter works at World Trade Organisation

Following in her mother's footsteps of noteworthy accomplishments, Nicole Mensa has built an impressive professional career at a young age.

She began her journey with an internship at the Institution of Economic Affairs in Ghana, where she honed her skills and knowledge. Subsequently, she served as a Research Assistant Intern at the Centre for Global Development.

Currently, since 2021, Nicole holds the position of Special Assistant and Advisor (Women in Trade) to the Director General at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), where she works on initiatives aimed at empowering women in global trade.

Alongside her role at the WTO, she founded and serves as the CEO of WƆ NƆ Ni Cosmetics, a successful beauty brand, in 2015. She also established ProjectHEY (Helping to Educate the Youth) in 2012 to support educational initiatives.

From 2017 to 2019, she served as a Special Advisor to the Board Chair at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, where she contributed to global health initiatives and policy development.

Nicole Mensa's education in Ghana and US

Nicole Mensa’s education reflects her commitment to excellence. She has had the privilege of studying in both Ghana and the United States.

She earned a Master of Science (MS) in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell University from 2019 to 2021.

Before that, she obtained her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Economics and Africana Studies from the same institution from 2013 to 2017.

Jean Mensa's daughter's foundational education was completed at SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, where she achieved an International Baccalaureate diploma from 2009 to 2013.

Nicole Mensa's skincare brand

Despite her notable achievements in high-level positions, Nicole Mensa is also a passionate entrepreneur. She successfully established WƆ NƆ Ni Cosmetics in the U.S., where she emphasises the power of natural ingredients, particularly Ghanaian shea butter.

Nicole Mensa's sought-after beauty brand has garnered rave reviews for its ability to promote glowing skin and repair damaged tissues, resonating well with consumers seeking effective skincare solutions.

She has joined the ranks of prominent figures like Hamamat Montia, championing the beauty and benefits of Ghanaian products to a global audience.

10 files petition to remove Jean Mensa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about ten petitions filed, which are urging the president to fire the Special Prosecutor and the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa.

Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution describes the process for dismissing heads of independent constitutional agencies.

It is said that the Chief Justice received the petitions from President John Mahama.

