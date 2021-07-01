The alleged mentally impaired man was filmed hanging on high tension cables

The strange incident reportedly happened in Walewale in the Northern Region

In a viral online, a voice running commentary claim he had been hanging on the high tension pole for hours

A man suspected to be mentally impaired has been filmed hanging on high tension feeder cables in Walewale in the North East Region.

In a viral video online, the alleged mentally challenged man can be seen relaxing as though he was taking a nap.

While it is not clear which day he climbed the high tension, an eyewitness running commentary over the clip disclosed that he climbed the pole in the morning and had since been hanging on top of the wires for hours.

Residents in Walewale where the incident happened had pleaded with him to get down, but their efforts proved futile, according to a man who spoke in the clip.

YEN.com.gh sighted the video after the Joy FM/TV producer, Victor Branchie shared the clip along with a caption that reads:

''While we lock the sea with a key, even though the waves are cropping in under the locked door, an alleged mad man has made it to the middle of electrical wires on high tension.''

His post has gathered some interesting remarks and questions from his followers.

Watch the video below:

Interesting comments:

Ataa Borketey Manison said:

''This country is a whole reality show .''

Commenting on the post, Fred Duhoe asked:

''Charley, how do I get Togo visa?''

