John Dumelo has expressed concerns about his safety to protest against the ruling government without being shot and killed

The actor and politician's comments follow the killing of two young men in the recent Ejura Sekyedumase protest amid the #FixTheCountry agenda

John Dumelo shared his remarks on Twitter

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has expressed concerns about his safety to protest against the ruling government without being shot and killed as a result.

His comments follow the recent shooting of protesting youth in the Ejura Sekyedumase District, killing two young men and injuring at least four others.

In a tweet, the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency wrote:

''I just hope one day I can demonstrate against this government and not be shot and killed. #FixTheCountry #JusticeForKaaka.''

Dumelo's post has generated comments on Twitter.

Varied comments:

Commenting underneath the post, Paa Kofi said:

''Please stay in your somewhere, for now, okay, we need you for 2024. Please.''

Nana Kwame Tadisco hit hard at the NDC politician, saying:

''I thought as wise you seem, you'll use your platform to churn out something better, but it seems you're still in your campaign mood. Come again, John.''

Mr Classic commented:

''You see our problem in this country is when you speak against anything bad, ppl try to politicise it. We shouldn’t forget we have only Ghana. When things are in order we’ll all enjoy living in it. Let’s s stop the tit for tat comments and reason well. Huh.''yhaw_eshun

Replying to John Dumelo, Yhaw_eshun said:

''I don't think it's this government. Ghana needs change. I just hate the NDC and NPP.''

Background

The murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka, erupted uneasy calm in Ejura Sekyedumase where he lived.

Mohammed was a citizen journalist and social activist who joined the FixTheCountry campaigners to demand accountability from duty bearers.

He had allegedly received death threats owing to his activism on social media about the lack of development in Ejura.

According to peacefmonline.com, at about 1:30 am last Sunday, June 27, 2021, he was attacked by suspects who allegedly inflicted machete wounds on his head, leading to his death on Monday, June 28, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Demand for justice

The youth in Ejura hit the streets to demand swift justice following his murder, storming the police station in the community to inquire about the extent of investigations.

The demonstrating youth, however, were met with brutal force by armed military and police personnel, and the military shot at the crowd, killing two and injuring at least four others.

