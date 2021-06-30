Freedom Jacob Caesar posted recent family photos of himself, his wife, and their three sons

The Ghanaian millionaire's wife stole the moment with her flowing ensemble and regal accessories

Their sons rocked military camos

Ghanaian developer and businessman, Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Nana Cheddar, has posted beautiful family photos flexing his wife and adorable children.

The chief executive officer of Wonda World Estate has dedicated his Instagram page to the family photos.

Cheddar posed beside his wife and three sons rocking an expensive attire while his three sons rocked military camos.

Cheddar's wife stole the moment with her beautiful ensemble as she accessorised her looks with regal jewellery.

The frames have gathered heartwarming comments from his followers.

Heartwarming comments:

Prince Ugomike enwerem said:

''My brother, you are truly an exceptional human being✊,''

Herbert_169 commented:

''Your kiddie Sef Taya the photoshoot ,''

Princefit_ghana said:

''Truth made simple.''

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported KiDi was filmed storming out of the auditorium immediately after gospel singer Diana Hamilton was named Artiste of the Year on the night.

Before the announcement, many had tipped KiDi as the deserving artiste for the coveted award.

However, Diana Hamilton defeated competition from him and Kuami Eugene to grab the apex feat of the night.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported KiDi has finally reacted to claims that he stormed out of the VGMA22 auditorium because he was peeved Diana Antwi Hamilton emerged as the Artiste of the Year.

Addressing his fans and followers in a Facebook Live, the Lynx Entertainment signee had Diana Hamilton's smash single Adom playing in the background while claiming that he was in the best spirit.

He, however, admitted that he had a speech prepared because he expected to emerge as the Artiste of the year.

