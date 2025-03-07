A young Ghanaian man, Atifor Freeman, has excelled in the WASSCE after the WAEC released his withheld results

Freeman was among candidates whose results were held by the exam council for exam malpractice or other offences

The Benkum Senior High School student beamed with excitement at his results and is planning his next move

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man is overwhelmed with joy after the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released his WASSCE results.

Atifor Freeman was among the candidates whose results were withheld by the council due to examination malpractice or other offences.

A young Ghanaian man delights after passing WASSCE after the WAEC released his results. Image source: Atifor Freeman

Source: Original

Fortunately, the issue with his school was resolved, paving the way for the Exam Council to release his results.

Atifor learned he excelled in his exams, with his lowest grade being B. He scored 5Bs and 3As in the WASSCE.

He is a past student of the Benkum Senior High School. He pursued General Science while at the school.

WAEC withholds over 10,000 WASSCE results

In December 2024, the WAEC released the results for candidates who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Exam that year.

However, the Council withheld the results of over 10,000 candidates suspected to have engaged in examination malpractice and promised to release them by February 28, 2025.

Some upset parents and students had stormed the WAEC's office in Kumasi to demand the release of withheld results.

WAEC releases all outstanding results

Following a court order, the WAEC has released all withheld results from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Speaking in an interview, John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at the WAEC, said there were currently no outstanding results, including those previously tied to a legal dispute with the Council.

Francis is among the candidates who had their results seized by the Council but is happy now because his results have been released.

Senior High School students write the WASSCE with hopes of earning good results to attend university. Image source: GES

Source: Facebook

WAEC cancels 4,108 candidate subject results

Also, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed the cancellation of subject results for 4,108 candidates.

These candidates were caught cheating during the 2024 WASSCE. The results of 483 candidates found with mobile phones during the examination were also annulled.

The Ghana Examinations Committee approved the cancellations following extensive consultation.

Additionally, subject results for 781 candidates were withheld pending further review, while 209 candidates face the possibility of losing their entire results due to various suspected offences.

Brilliant Ayirebi SHS boy excels in WASSCE

Francis is not the only candidate who excelled in his WASSCE exam. YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian man had gained admission at the University of Cape Coast after passing his year.

Francis Otu, a past student of Ayirebi Senior High School, bagged 3As and 5Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam. However, he risked losing his slot at the institution due to financial constraints.

He therefore appealed to the general public to come to his aid with the needed financial support to enable him to further his education, with many Ghanaians on social media sharing his plea for assistance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh