The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has come and gone leaving in its wake a lot of discussions.

Just like all such awards shows and events with red carpet moments, one of the many conversations has been about celebrity fashion.

While there was some good fashion on display during the two-day music festival, there was equally 'unattractive' or 'wrong choice' fashion.

Many are those who have taken to social media to criticise a number of celebrities they think did not dress well for the occasion.

Among the many names have been Okyeame Kwame, Nana Romeo, AJ Poundz. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of stars whose outfits got many people talking.

1. Okyeame Kwame:

Okyeame Kwame is a 'Made In Ghana' ambassador and often likes to dress the part, to befit his status and promote Ghanaian culture.

He appeared on the red carpet dressed like a local chief. Even though he was projecting royalty, some fans thought he chose the wrong occasion for a fine outfit.

Considering that he was going to sit in an air-conditioned venue, he could have covered his body.

2. Chrystal Aryee

TV3's Chrystal Aryee attend Day 2 of the awards show wearing a chocolate-coloured suit but she did not look like chocolate for fans as the suit was oversized.

Even though the size of the suit formed part of her style, some people were not enthused and even likened her to Patapaa's famous VGMA suit.

3. Nana Romeo:

The Accra FM presenter appeared on the red carpet in jeans and a t-shirt. His outfit which has been deemed to casual for the occasion.

4. AJ Poundz:

The Onua TV/FM presenter appeared on the red carpet in a silky curry-coloured outfit. While the dress is not bad per se, it revealed too much cleavage.

5. Unknown guy:

YEN.com.gh cannot identify who this guy is but his photos have been circulating after the VGMA because his dressing has been marked down as not good.

