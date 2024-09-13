An accountant who stole GH¢40,433.50 from the Ghana Police Church has been sentenced to two years in jail

The convict was charged with charged with stealing and pleaded guilty at an Adenta Circuit Court

He was directed to pay back GH¢5,000 and GH¢2,775 retrieved from him and given back to the Ghana Police Church

An accountant who stole GH¢40,433.50 from the Ghana Police Church has been jailed for two years.

The convict, Edward Unicorn, 32, said he used the stolen funds on betting.

The suspect admitted his guilt after stealing from the Ghana Police Church

GNA reported that Unicorn was charged with stealing and pleaded guilty with an appeal to allow him to pay back the money.

The court directed him to pay back GH¢5,000, while GH¢2,775 retrieved from him has been given back to the Ghana Police Church.

Unicorn oversaw the management of the church's mobile money accounts and payroll and had access to the offertory.

The prosecution said on August 17, 2024, Unicorn left work with the church's Mobile Money phone.

It also noted that he blew some of the money on a friend and some sex workers in Osu.

On August 18, 2024, Unicorn deposited GH¢18,303 and GH¢13,588 to play Aviator, an online betting game.

He pretended to have a mental condition when caught and was taken for medical care, where he was treated and discharged.

