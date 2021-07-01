@realnaajudith, a lady on Twitter posted that her father was attacked and killed at 3pm by policemen

She indicated that this was because her dad had evidence of a shooting incident that involved some of the policemen

The verified Twitter handle of the Ghana Police Service has replied

On the morning of July 1, 2021, a Ghanaian lady identified on Twitter as @realnaajudith took to her social media handle to narrate a tragic story she claimed happened on June 29, 2021.

According to @realnaajudith, police officers went to her father's house, shot and killed him because he had video evidence on his phone on the killing of four guys by the police two months ago.

She also attached pictures of a house showing gunshots on the door and window, claiming that was the aftermath of the incident that happened two days ago.

Source: Twitter

A lot of people were skeptical about this story as it was hard for them to recall a story of police officers killing a man two months ago.

Shortly after, the verified page of the Ghana Police Service came to respond to the issue.

It was stated that the pictures show a place similar to a location at Ntoaso in the Eastern region where police arrested armed robbers and retrieved several arms and ammunition including about 3000 AK 47 ammunitions.

"This was in the News from the police briefing at the CID on 30th June 2021," it added

The police quickly followed up with the statement:

The man who shot one of the officers was also shot by the Police. Does that mean your father was the armed robber who was shot by police? You @realnaajudith should answer questions from the police.

Stories of gunshots have been in the news lately.

Earlier, gunshots were fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The gunshots were reportedly fired by military personnel to disperse the scrap dealers who were burning tyres on the streets.

Graphic Online reports that the scrap dealers were resisting efforts by the Great Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey to decongest the area.

