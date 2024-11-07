Kwaku Manu Extols The Benefits Of TikTok: "It Pays More Than Working At A Filling Station"
- A video of Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu speaking about the benefits of TikTok has surfaced on social media
- In a viral video, he noted that TikTok is a lucrative venture that pays more than most traditional jobs
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with his assertion, while others did not
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has extolled the popular social media app TikTok, describing it as a lucrative venture.
During a recent interview, the renowned actor noted that TikTok is more profitable than some traditional jobs.
He contended that the social media app pays more than working at a Filling station. Kwaku Manu emphasised that people who make good use of the app benefit immensely.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over Kwaku Manu's comment
Netizens who saw the video of Kwaku Manu speaking about how lucrative TikTok was expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some argued that his statement was true, others did not agree with his claim.
isaac coffie88 wrote:
"Kwaku manu understands money."
@Braa Dogo wrote:
"Please Kawku use Ronaldo's three months payment if not if you use one year payment you may end up in jail."
@Dangote wrote:
"Wise saying."
@effahemmanuel5 wrote:
"Who believe Kwaku manu will sweep Despite's house."
@Mr Blinks wrote:
"Some too are saying dey dont pay...eeeiii...which is which."
@Asaba_T.i_Ohene wrote:
"They don’t pay."
@ADDYKAY wrote:
"Please we all use the same bundle but others are paid and some of us are not paid please teach us the way."
@Mono1 wrote:
"Is Christiano on TikTok."
@Mansa Musah wrote:
"Filling station in Ghana do not pay much they have just take the workers for granted."
@Ansah Ebenezer157 wrote:
"Filling station can't compare."
@Oppong Daniel wrote:
"KWAKU manu is deep."
@Hajia Farida wrote:
"Why are we using bundle for for TikTok and not get nothing please help me."
Quecy Official speaks about social media earnings
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation Quecy Official has opened up about his earnings from TikTok.
He noted in an interview that he had made significant income from creating content on social media.
