Twene Jonas, a Ghanaian social media critic based in the US, has praised the Speaker of Ghana's parliament, Alban Bagbin

In a video, Twene Jonas described Speaker Bagbin as a bold wise man after the latter addressed the country on Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Ghanaian social commentator also lauded the Speaker of Parliament for asserting the authority of the house

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin held a press conference to address happening in parliament and Ghana's democratic growth amid the seeming impasse between the legislature and the judiciary.

During the press conference, the speaker asserted parliament's authority and assured the general public that the impasse, sparked by a Supreme Court directive against his declaration of four parliamentary seats vacant, was under control.

A popular social commentator, Twene Jonas lavishes praise on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. Photo credit: Alban Bagbin/Facebook & @twenejonas/IG

He further dismissed suggestions that the country was in a constitutional crisis. Due to the standoffs in parliament.

Reacting to this, a popular Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas lauded Alban Bagbin for asserting the authority of parliament.

He said the speaker demonstrated at the press briefing that he was bold enough to defend the Constitution and stand up for the citizens.

"Alban Bagbin, thank you for speaking like a wise man, you have done well. He said no one should be afraid. When parliament speaks, that is when the judiciary system's power ends," he said.

Standoff in parliament

There is currently a standoff in Ghana's pConstitutionarliament with no proceedings taking place on the floor of the house.

This is due to disagreements between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the question of which caucus holds the majority.

It would be recalled that four members of parliament, three from the ruling NPP and one from the opposition NDC, switched allegiance to contest the December 7, 2024 elections as different tickets.

Following this, Speaker Bagbin declared four seats vacant, a decision which reduced the NPP numbers from 137 to 135 against the NDC's from 137 to 136.

However, the Supreme Court halted the Speaker's decision after the NPP side took the matter to court.

The current standoff has led to two adjournments of the house in recent weeks, first on October 22 and most recently on November 7, 2024, following the house's recall.

NDC forces NPP out of parliament

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP caucus walked out of parliament following a power tussle with the NDC on the question of which side holds a majority.

The leadership of the NPP urged Speaker Alban Bagbin to heed the Supreme Court's ruling and reaffirm the NPP's majority status.

Source: YEN.com.gh