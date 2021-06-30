President Akufo-Addo is yet to react or speak on the Ejura shooting

The president of the country reacted to similar incidents in other countries

Ghana is currently debating on some happenings in Ejura in the Ashanti region which has led to deaths

President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to react to the Ejura shooting days after the untimely death of Ibrahim Mohammed and subsequent deaths of two other youth in the area.

Social media is running agog over the incident with ongoing debates, reactions and commentary over the rather unfortunate incident.

Ghanaian celebrities and the general populace have all put in a word or two over the matter with the general feeling of worry being expressed.

Among the celebs who have made their voices heard over the unfortunate incident are Efia Odo, Shatta Wale, Efya, Manasseh Awuni Azure, Prince David Osei, Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson.

Former president John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, issued a statement on the matter and called on President Akufo-Addo to act immediately to de-escalate the issue.

However, Ghana's sitting president is yet to speak on the matter or have any government official speak on his behalf.

This has led many people to adopt a worrying stance over the president's silence owing to the fact that he has reacted to similar situations elsewhere.

Manasseh Azure had this to say:

Kingdom shared a comment he saw elsewhere

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the involvement of the security personnel.

Some heavily-armed military men were seen disembarking from the bucket of a pick-up truck and were seen firing warning shots into the air to disperse the crowds.

