Mohammed Kudus has apologised for his action during the game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs

The Ghana international was red carded in the London derby last month after a clash with Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr

Kudus has been handed an extra two-game ban and fined for his conduct during the heated moment at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his red card in the game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 24-year-old has been slapped with an extra two-game ban and fined £60,000 by the English FA for acting in an improper manner and using violent conduct against Spurs on October 19, 2024.

Kudus in a moment of madness kicked and slapped defender Micky Van de Ven before shoving midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, leading to his red card.

Mohammed Kudus apologises for his red card against Spurs in the Premier League. Photo: Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released by the FA, Kudus admitted being guilty of the charges while apologising for his action. He also disclosed that he got frustrated from reactions on social media after the international assignment with Ghana in October.

“MK [Mohamed Kudus] began his letter by apologising, stating that he was deeply embarrassed by his behaviour in the 20 seconds following his foul on Micky van de Ven," the statement read, as quoted by 3 News.

“He accepted that he had lost his cool and said that his behaviour was out of character.

“He stated that he could not recall the events clearly, but having viewed the footage, he felt that MvdV [Micky van de Ven] had exaggerated the incident as there was minimal contact from him…He accepted that he should not have pushed PS [Pape Sarr] in the face and that his action merited a red card. However, he did not injure anyone, or use force.

“MK [Mohamed Kudus] stated that his preparation for the match had been mentally and physically challenging because he had travelled for a midweek international fixture and had received various negative comments on social media. He referred to his work within the community and in his home country of Ghana, stressing how he tried to be a role model.”

Kudus to return in December

With the latest punishment, Kudus will not miss the games against Newcastle United and Arsenal.

He has already missed games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest and he is out of the match against Everton.

Kudus will return to action on December 3, when the Hammers travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City, per Sky Sports.

Arsenal show interest in Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Mohammed Kudus ahead of the January transfer window.

The English Premier League title-chasers have identified the Black Stars midfielder as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Trossard was close to joining Al Ittihad on loan last summer but the Saudi giants are returning with a £40m offer.

Source: YEN.com.gh