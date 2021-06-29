CCTV footage showing bullion van robbers in action finally surfaces

The Korle Bu bullion van robbery that resulted in the death of police officer, Emmanuel Osei, and a civilian was captured on CCTV camera

The combined footage from different parts of the town showed that the armed robbers had followed the van for a considerably long time

It also revealed the fact that some of the details that were earlier provided by eye-witnesses were not true

CCTV footage showing armed robbers riding on motorbikes during their robbery mission which cost the life of a police officer, Emmanuel Osei, has finally been shared online.

In a video that was shared on the YouTube channel of Pinax Tv, it was explained that a footage was recorded by a shop owner's CCTV camera close to the site of the robbery at James Town on June 14, 2021.

However, it is not clear whether this particular footage was from the shop owner as he earlier refused to give it out initially.

In the video, the armed robbers could be seen moving around different parts of the municipality, riding behind the bullion van on one occasion and fleeing away on another.

Deductions drawn from the video suggest that the bullion van carrying the cash that was robbed was followed by the armed men for a considerably long period of time.

It also showed that the robbers on the motorbikes wore helmets, which is in contrast with previous accounts by eye-witnesses.

Meanwhile, the family of Afia Badu, one of the victims of the bullion van robbery incident near the Korle-Bu area at James Town in Accra, have reacted to the incident.

The mother of Badu and other family members have expressed shock at the unfortunate fate that has befallen her.

Badu was shot dead by robbers who attacked a bullion van at the Adedenkpo Timber Market on Monday, June 14, 2021.

