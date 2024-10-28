Ghanaian influencer has stated that he has been given several offers from political parties to promote them

He noted that the NPP, New Force, and other parties reached out with offers to promote their works ahead of the upcoming elections

Although he noted that he rejected some of the offers, netizens in the comments section were sceptical about his claim

Popular Ghanaian influencer Kalyjay has opened up about lucrative offers and gig proposals from various political parties before Ghana's previous and upcoming elections.

In an X post, the renowned influencer Joshua Boye-Doe noted that he once received an impressive offer of over GH¢805,000 from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to help promote their works, but he rejected it.

"Somewhere in 2021 I had a meeting somewhere in Brasa where I was offered $50,000 for 6 months to support yaanom. I was supposed to create an NGO where dem go take the money pass. dem say make I send invoice dem go work on it."

"But as usual Kalyjay no go keep quiet. I continue dey bash dem day in day out in the end they walked away cos I kept bashing them on twitter . 1 year before primaries then I already know yaanom demma flag bearer. funny enough this info only a few people close to me know. I've added screenshots."

Kalyjay, whose real name is Joshua Boye-Doe, has gained a massive following for his engaging posts on social issues and trending topics. His influence has made him a target for political parties seeking to leverage social media to sway public opinion.

Kalyjay, in a series of X posts, confessed to taking gigs from the New Force with a group of influencers to help the political movement gain visibility on social media. He noted, however, that this deal barely succeeded because some influencers were refusing to do their side of the bidding while expecting full payment of their agreed money.

He also noted that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta paid him money to promote an agenda about the cedi. He, however, noted that the NDC had not paid him to promote their works and that all his campaigns are solely his ideas, although sometimes, they go in the NDC's favour.

Netizens divided as Kalyjay opens up about gigs

Netizens who saw Kalyjay's posts greeted them with mixed reactions. Many congratulated him in the comment section, while some netizens did not believe his claim that he rejected GH¢805K from the NPP.

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"You try waaa $50K nbs. These politicians no good ei, see some strategy them want take launder the money sef."

@kwamebounty wrote:

"Payment didn't come so u jumped to the next bidder. Youth wise up oo.. people are cashing out and pretending to be fighting for you."

@Bra_Baffour wrote:

"Ad3n s33 $50K. Kwasiaaa u know $50K? In 2021.. if u be man, mention the person ein name."

@agyekumduke wrote:

"So who offered you the 50k or that one you go keep am?"

KalyJay opens up Day 1 of #StopGalamsey protest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian influencer KalyJay has opened up about his motive for starting the #StopGalamsey protest.

He noted that his motive was to draw the attention of leadership to the menace's impact on the country and the need to stop it immediately.

